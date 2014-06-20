by Bianca Benedí
Everything is not coming up roses for the Center of Anna Maria Island as the calendar shifts to February. The center’s year-to-date net income is in the red to the tune of $135,000, with $235,000 in revenue and $370,000 in expenses since the fiscal year began July 1, 2016. Kristen Lessig, executive director of the […]
by ChrisAnn Silver Esformes
“This is the final straw,” Bradenton Beach resident and planning and zoning board member Frank Harrison said Jan. 25. “If you’re tired of the war, lay down your sword and it’s over for you.” Harrison, who has lived in Bradenton Beach for 42 years, was referring to the fight to regulate short-term vacation rentals he […]
by ChrisAnn Silver Esformes
Some funny money changed hands in Bradenton Beach. On Jan. 26, Sherman Baldwin, owner of Paradise Boat Tours in Bradenton Beach, reported a counterfeit $10 to the Bradenton Beach Police Department. Baldwin said an employee received a bill that “looked suspicious.” “It looked strange, but felt normal,” Baldwin said Jan. 27. “It also was dated […]
by Jennifer Sheppard
The large motel project underway on the canalfront in downtown Holmes Beach should finish in May. According to Marriott.com, the Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club, 5325 Marina Drive, will feature 37 two-bedroom suites, each with a gourmet kitchen, large living area and balcony. The resort, which is advertised on the Marriott website as a […]
An 18-year-old man was arrested for possessing 0.8 grams of marijuana following a Jan. 4 traffic stop. Andre Goolcharan of Bradenton was arrested in the 700 block of Manatee Avenue after police asked him to leave the Manatee Public Beach parking lot at 11:14 p.m. The park closes at 10 p.m. Officer Alan Bores reported […]
by ChrisAnn Silver Esformes
The Bradenton Beach Planning and Zoning Board is recommending a dual approach to regulate vacation rentals. For several months, the board has been meeting to discuss recommendations for a transient public lodging establishment ordinance, similar to existing vacation rental ordinances in Anna Maria and Holmes Beach. Additionally, the board is dissecting the comprehensive plan and […]
Student artists Karin Okamura, Hunter Kolbars and Keiyi Okamura paint cardboard boxes Jan. 21 outside Fisherman’s Hall in Cortez in preparation for the Feb. 18-19 Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival. The boxes will become garbage receptacles at the event. Karen and Keiyi attend Manatee School For the Arts in Palmetto and Hunter attends Manatee High School. […]
by Kathy Prucnell
Holmes Beach commissioners were expected to discuss “offer” letters to three Bert Harris claimants at a 3 p.m. Jan. 31 meeting, held after Islander press time. The city response is required within 150 days by the Bert J. Harris Private Property Rights Protection Act after a property owner submits a claim alleging a government action […]
by Bianca Benedí
The Anna Maria City Commission approved nine Bert Harris settlement offers Jan. 26, reducing the Bert Harris claims awaiting a response to 56. City attorney Becky Vose brought suggestions for claims filed Nov. 16-18, 2016, recommending occupancy rates of eight to 12 people. The Bert Harris Jr. Private Property Protection Act of 1995 allows property […]
by Kathy Prucnell
A home can be an investment — a nest egg for retirement. Robert and Ellen McCaffrey, who’ve lived in Holmes Beach since 1993, hope to realize theirs at 7003 Holmes Blvd. The McCaffreys, represented by attorney Fred Moore of Blalock Walters, P.A., of Bradenton, filed Jan. 20 a two-count complaint in 12th Circuit Court, alleging […]
A 31-year-old woman from New York pleaded no contest Jan. 17 to driving under the influence. Twelfth Circuit Judge K. Doug Henderson found Stephanie Nabozny guilty and sentenced her to a 12-month probation, 10 days in county jail with credit for time served and 90 days on an alcohol-monitoring device. The judge ordered Nabozny to […]
A Manatee County EMS ambulance rolled into a parking space adjacent to a Holmes Beach office building at 6000 Marina Drive without a driver at about 2:15 p.m. Jan. 28. Witnesses said the ambulance rolled across Marina Drive from the West Manatee Fire Rescue station where it had been parked. Islander Photo: Toni Lyon
by Kathy Prucnell
More motorists were arrested for drunken driving in Holmes Beach as law enforcement held the line against crime in 2016 on the 7-mile Anna Maria Island. Police departments in Holmes Beach and Bradenton Beach and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office for the city of Anna Maria provide 24/7 dispatch and patrols for an island residential […]
by Bianca Benedí
The city of Anna Maria is preparing for battle in Tallahassee. The Anna Maria City Commission unanimously approved Jan. 26 an agreement to hire lobbyist Chip Case with Jefferson Monroe Consulting LLC of Tallahassee to fight a Senate bill that likely would undo the city’s vacation rental ordinance. The agreement with Case runs five months, […]
A sex offender is residing temporarily in Holmes Beach, according to a Jan. 25 Florida Department of Law Enforcement bulletin. The 54-year-old male offender registered a temporary address in the 6600 block of Gulf Drive, according to the FDLE news release. He is registered at a permanent address in Washington County, Maine. In 2006-07, he […]
by Kevin P. Cassidy
No. 1 seed Mason Martin Construction and No. 3 Anna Maria CrossFit squared off Jan. 26 for the Paul “Ace” Hayward Championship Cup on the field at the Center of Anna Maria Island, 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria. The first 10 minutes of the match was competitive, with Anna Maria CrossFit earning the early scoring […]
by Capt. Danny Stasny
Fishing around Anna Maria is worth pursuing, despite the past week’s windy days and chilly mornings. Venturing into the Gulf of Mexico remains questionable due to rough seas. So most anglers are migrating to the bays and Intracoastal Waterway to find a bite. Fishing in the shelter of residential canals and docks is resulting in […]
by Jesse Brisson
6306 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, a 20,687 sfla / 30,139 sfur 30 unit Gulffront Hotel with pool built in 1959 on a 1.56 acre lot was sold 12/29/16 Blue Water Beach Club Ltd. to Blue Water Resort AMI LLC for $9,500,000. 885 N. Shore Drive, Anna Maria, a 2,141 sfla / 4,674 sfur 4bed/4½bath/2car bayfront […]
Anna Maria Jan. 13, 100 block of Park Avenue, information. A woman reported finding the upper barrel of a Caesar Guerini 70-guage shotgun in her closet. Anna Maria is policed by the MCSO. Bradenton Beach Jan. 15, 100 block of Bridge Street, alcohol violation. A Bradenton Beach officer observed a man drink a beer, leave […]
