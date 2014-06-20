Center flounders, $135K in the red by Bianca Benedí Everything is not coming up roses for the Center of Anna Maria Island as the calendar shifts to February. The center’s year-to-date net income is in the red to the tune of $135,000, with $235,000 in revenue and $370,000 in expenses since the fiscal year began July 1, 2016. Kristen Lessig, executive director of the […]

Islanders react to senator’s rollback plan for rental regs by ChrisAnn Silver Esformes “This is the final straw,” Bradenton Beach resident and planning and zoning board member Frank Harrison said Jan. 25. “If you’re tired of the war, lay down your sword and it’s over for you.” Harrison, who has lived in Bradenton Beach for 42 years, was referring to the fight to regulate short-term vacation rentals he […]

Counterfeit $10 circulates at BB pier by ChrisAnn Silver Esformes Some funny money changed hands in Bradenton Beach. On Jan. 26, Sherman Baldwin, owner of Paradise Boat Tours in Bradenton Beach, reported a counterfeit $10 to the Bradenton Beach Police Department. Baldwin said an employee received a bill that “looked suspicious.” “It looked strange, but felt normal,” Baldwin said Jan. 27. “It also was dated […]

Waterline Resort tops off 3rd story by Jennifer Sheppard The large motel project underway on the canalfront in downtown Holmes Beach should finish in May. According to Marriott.com, the Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club, 5325 Marina Drive, will feature 37 two-bedroom suites, each with a gourmet kitchen, large living area and balcony. The resort, which is advertised on the Marriott website as a […]

Holmes Beach arrests 18-year-old for marijuana An 18-year-old man was arrested for possessing 0.8 grams of marijuana following a Jan. 4 traffic stop. Andre Goolcharan of Bradenton was arrested in the 700 block of Manatee Avenue after police asked him to leave the Manatee Public Beach parking lot at 11:14 p.m. The park closes at 10 p.m. Officer Alan Bores reported […]

Bradenton Beach P&Z strategizes rental regulation approach by ChrisAnn Silver Esformes The Bradenton Beach Planning and Zoning Board is recommending a dual approach to regulate vacation rentals. For several months, the board has been meeting to discuss recommendations for a transient public lodging establishment ordinance, similar to existing vacation rental ordinances in Anna Maria and Holmes Beach. Additionally, the board is dissecting the comprehensive plan and […]

Student artists prep for Cortez fest Student artists Karin Okamura, Hunter Kolbars and Keiyi Okamura paint cardboard boxes Jan. 21 outside Fisherman’s Hall in Cortez in preparation for the Feb. 18-19 Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival. The boxes will become garbage receptacles at the event. Karen and Keiyi attend Manatee School For the Arts in Palmetto and Hunter attends Manatee High School. […]

Holmes Beach set to discuss Bert Harris offers by Kathy Prucnell Holmes Beach commissioners were expected to discuss “offer” letters to three Bert Harris claimants at a 3 p.m. Jan. 31 meeting, held after Islander press time. The city response is required within 150 days by the Bert J. Harris Private Property Rights Protection Act after a property owner submits a claim alleging a government action […]

Anna Maria negotiates more Bert Harris claims by Bianca Benedí The Anna Maria City Commission approved nine Bert Harris settlement offers Jan. 26, reducing the Bert Harris claims awaiting a response to 56. City attorney Becky Vose brought suggestions for claims filed Nov. 16-18, 2016, recommending occupancy rates of eight to 12 people. The Bert Harris Jr. Private Property Protection Act of 1995 allows property […]

Holmes Boulevard owner slaps Harris suit on Holmes Beach by Kathy Prucnell A home can be an investment — a nest egg for retirement. Robert and Ellen McCaffrey, who’ve lived in Holmes Beach since 1993, hope to realize theirs at 7003 Holmes Blvd. The McCaffreys, represented by attorney Fred Moore of Blalock Walters, P.A., of Bradenton, filed Jan. 20 a two-count complaint in 12th Circuit Court, alleging […]

New York woman pleads to DUI A 31-year-old woman from New York pleaded no contest Jan. 17 to driving under the influence. Twelfth Circuit Judge K. Doug Henderson found Stephanie Nabozny guilty and sentenced her to a 12-month probation, 10 days in county jail with credit for time served and 90 days on an alcohol-monitoring device. The judge ordered Nabozny to […]

Let’s not meet by accident A Manatee County EMS ambulance rolled into a parking space adjacent to a Holmes Beach office building at 6000 Marina Drive without a driver at about 2:15 p.m. Jan. 28. Witnesses said the ambulance rolled across Marina Drive from the West Manatee Fire Rescue station where it had been parked. Islander Photo: Toni Lyon

Holmes Beach DUI arrests up, other crime stats stay same by Kathy Prucnell More motorists were arrested for drunken driving in Holmes Beach as law enforcement held the line against crime in 2016 on the 7-mile Anna Maria Island. Police departments in Holmes Beach and Bradenton Beach and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office for the city of Anna Maria provide 24/7 dispatch and patrols for an island residential […]

Anna Maria hiring lobbyist to challenge VRO rollback proposal by Bianca Benedí The city of Anna Maria is preparing for battle in Tallahassee. The Anna Maria City Commission unanimously approved Jan. 26 an agreement to hire lobbyist Chip Case with Jefferson Monroe Consulting LLC of Tallahassee to fight a Senate bill that likely would undo the city’s vacation rental ordinance. The agreement with Case runs five months, […]