Car plunges from Cortez Bridge to bay waters, motorist, passenger rescued by Kathy Prucnell “I heard a screech and then a thud.” Witness Jeremy Thomas described what prompted him to navigate his skiff Dec. 26 to a single-vehicle crash at the Cortez Bridge. Thomas said the crash occurred at about 9:05 p.m., adding “the car must’ve been traveling at a high rate of speed.” The vehicle careened and spun […]

Islander remembers Debbie Reynolds’ dazzle It’s been more than half a century since a young Paul Barnett — serving in the U.S. Marines — stood in the South Korean sun and watched a young star dazzle hundreds of far-from-home soldiers. That star was Debbie Reynolds, barely past her teenage years, playing a show for the troops on a makeshift stage. […]

BB code changes proposed would limit home sizes by ChrisAnn Silver Esformes The Bradenton Beach Planning and Zoning Board plans to recommend changes that would limit the size of new homes in relation to the size of the lot and encourage bungalow-style architecture in the R-1 and R-2 residential districts. The board has been meeting weekly to revise the land development code and comprehensive plan to enhance […]

Center falls short on year-end fundraising challenge by Bianca Benedí After eight weeks of campaigning, the Center of Anna Maria Island has added more than $80,000 to its coffers, but the tallying continues. In November, the center announced receipt of an anonymous $50,000 donation to fund operations and issued a challenge to match the donation. Through phone calls, letters, emails, Facebook posts and advertisements in […]

State drops drug case The Office of 12th Circuit State Attorney dropped a case against a New Jersey man arrested in Bradenton Beach. Anthony J. Cerami, 27, was arrested in September 2016 for possessing pills without a prescription after Bradenton Beach police responded to alleged threats at the Bridge Tender Inn & Dockside Bar, 135 Bridge St. The prosecutor […]

Bradenton man gets 12 months probation for DUI A Bradenton man was sentenced to 12 months probation for driving under the influence in Holmes Beach. Tracy Thrall, 52, pleaded no contest Dec. 19 and was found guilty of the charge. Holmes Beach Police Department arrested Thrall Dec. 9, 2015, in the 4000 block of Sixth Avenue. As part of his probation, 12th Circuit […]

Burglary trial set for Anna Maria woman by Kathy Prucnell A June trial is set for Flora Dawson Webb — wife of ex-Anna Maria Commissioner Chuck Webb. Flora Webb, of Anna Maria, is charged with burglarizing a doctor’s office in Holmes Beach. Holmes Beach Police Department arrested Flora Webb Nov. 3, 2016, based on an affidavit from Dr. Scott Kosfeld and a surveillance tape of […]

ITPO’s bridge, road projects stall by Kristin Swain Two major concerns are on hold for the ITPO. It’s been nearly two years since the Island Transportation Planning Organization suggested the U.S. Coast Guard adopt reduced opening schedules for the Anna Maria Island and Cortez drawbridges. During a Dec. 5 meeting of the ITPO at Holmes Beach City Hall, Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization executive […]

Woman ticketed for marijuana on Bridge Street Bradenton Beach police issued a notice to appear in court to a 44-year-old woman for possessing marijuana without a prescription. Michelle Bowling, who lists a Bradenton Beach boat anchorage and Bradenton addresses in court documents, was ticketed for misdemeanor possession of 6.5 grams of cannabis. Officer Steven Masi approached Bowling in the 200 block of […]

HBPD arrests driver for DUI, tickets for pot Stopped for speeding in Holmes Beach, a 39-year old Tampa man was arrested for driving under the influence. Juan Carlos Montero was driving a Chevy SUV at 9:16 p.m. Dec. 14 in the 5200 block of Gulf Drive when Holmes Beach Police Officer Alan Bores clocked the vehicle at 40 mph in a 25-mph zone. […]

Bradenton man arrested for DUI in Holmes Beach Two island police agencies cooperated in the arrest of a Bradenton man for running stop signs Dec. 15 in Anna Maria. Jordan Cole Pointer, 30, was arrested for driving under the influence at 2:32 a.m. in the 800 block of North Shore Drive, Anna Maria, by Holmes Beach Police Officer Alan Bores. Bores responded to […]