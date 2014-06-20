Holmes Beach denies after-the-fact tree house permit “It ought to come down. End of story.” That was Holmes Beach Mayor Bob Johnson’s answer to what should happen with the tree house following the denial of an application to build after the fact. Building official Jim McGuinness denied a permit to owners Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen in a Jan. 18 report, “Plan […]

Coquina site of e-scrap collection The annual e-scrap and household hazardous waste collection will be Saturday, Jan. 28, at Coquina Beach Gulf Side in Bradenton Beach. Manatee County Utilities Department in partnership with municipal public works departments coordinates the event, which will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and puts electronics and other materials into a recycling stream rather than […]

Lodge leader lauded at city hall Ernie Casali, left, lodge administrator at Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge No. 2188 in Bradenton Beach, receives a standing ovation Jan. 19 as Bradenton Beach Mayor Bill Shearon acknowledges Casali’s service to the community in a proclamation during the commission meeting at city hall. Shearon’s service dog Reese — also a fan of Casali — […]

AMOB celebrates 20 years with cocktail fundraiser In celebration of 20 years of business, the Anna Maria Oyster Bar is donating proceeds from the sale of its birthday cake cocktail to a select charity on the 20th day of every month in 2017. The restaurant announced it would kick off its anniversary by donating proceeds from the January celebration to the Center […]

Bert Harris claims — spurred by VRO — add up in Holmes Beach Cha-ching. Some property owners are hoping to recover losses on their investments from the city. Nineteen pending Bert Harris claims from Holmes Beach property owners, alleging $5.83 million in losses, including three new claims in January, await response from city leaders. Bert J. Harris Jr. Private Property Rights Protection Act of 1995 gave owners the […]

Holmes Beach invites citizens to department forums by Jennifer Sheppard Creating a proactive atmosphere is a New Year’s resolution the city of Holmes Beach can live up to. Sometimes, there’s a disconnect between the public and government, which has led the city of Holmes Beach to begin bimonthly community forums with the goal to improve collaboration for the city and the community, according to city […]

Inaugural support Four Holmes Beach representatives of the police department, Officers Joel Pierce Mike Walker, Sgt. Vern McGowin and Officer Tom Fraser, assist in Washington, D.C., for the Jan. 20 inauguration of Pres. Donald Trump. Islander Courtesy Photo

Holmes Beach police arrest 3 for resisting arrest Little did Holmes Beach Police Officer Alan Bores know when he first stopped a 2005 red Ford pickup Jan. 18 for straddling two lanes on Marina Drive he’d have a struggle on his hands. Bores arrested Joseph Cucculelli, 41, James Leary, 39, and Joseph Darby, 37, all with Holmes Beach addresses, at 5503 Marina Drive, […]

Holmes Beach man arrested for DUI, drugs Arrested Jan. 8 for driving impaired, a Holmes Beach man was found possessing drugs — 25 pills marked “Tesla” and 10 Zoloft pills. Shane Weaver, 27, was stopped by Holmes Beach police in the 100 block of 45th Street after Officer Alan Bores observed Weaver drive across the two middle lines while traveling southbound on […]

Red tide persists A bloom of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, remains in Southwest Florida, according to surveys reported Jan. 20. Karenia brevis was observed in very low to medium concentrations in Manatee County. For more information about red tide in Florida, go to myfwc.com/redtidestatus.

Sarasota senator defends vacation rental rollback bill by ChrisAnn Silver Esformes Regulations curtailing the effects of short-term rentals on long-term residents are at risk. Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, filed a bill Dec. 16, 2016, that would prevent local governments from enacting new regulations specific to vacation rentals and would roll back vacation rental ordinances adopted after 2011. Steube’s proposed bill — SB188 — states, “A local […]