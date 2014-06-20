‘Off island’ activities blamed for Pre-Christmas slowdown on island by Ed Scott John Horne, managing partner of the AMOB Restaurant on the Historic Bridge Street Pier, once operated a restaurant on the Anna Maria City Pier. Horne said Dec. 21 he had forgotten in the 15 years since he ran his business in Anna Maria how drastic December could be for food sales on the island. It’s […]

Barrier island officials pitch change to legislative delegation by ChrisAnn Silver Esformes Barrier island cities hope state lawmakers hear their plea to preserve “old Florida.” Municipal officials appealed to members of the Manatee County Legislative Delegation, who hosted the Dec. 20 gathering in the county chambers, pushing for a return of home rule for vacation rentals and a loosening of the restrictions that govern use of the […]

Anna Maria honors top citizen by Bianca Benedí Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy, left and Bob Carter, chair of the selection committee, right, present Anna Maria resident Jack Brennan, center, with a key to the city Dec. 22. Brennan was named unanimously by the four-person committee as Anna Maria Citizen of the Year for his contributions to the city and local volunteer work. […]

Beloved officer retires, honored for service, dedication at AME by Sandy Ambrogi Every child at Anna Maria Elementary knows the name of the Holmes Beach police officer who walked the school halls and guided them through traffic and life’s lessons for two-and-a-half years. “Officer Rob.” Officer Rob Velardi wrapped up his many duties at AME as its community resource officer the week before Christmas. He left campus […]

Bradenton man arrested for DUI in Holmes Beach A jeep rounded the curve southbound in the 4000 block of Gulf Drive just after 3 a.m. Dec. 11. Holmes Beach Police Officer Alan Bores stopped the vehicle after observing it cross into a northbound lane. William Hermenau Jr., 29, of Bradenton, was arrested for driving under the influence and ticketed for failing to stay […]

Restaurant sends proceeds to Haiti Fernande Antoine, left, and Muller Thelusma, workers at Waterfront Restaurant, 111 S. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria, hold a check Dec. 20 for World Harvest Charity, NewLife4Kids of Haiti. New Life operates a children’s home and mission in Haiti. The money was raised Dec. 5, when Waterfront owner Jason Suzor donated the day’s proceeds to the […]

Environmentalists resume fight against Long Bar mitigation by Kathy Prucnell Former Manatee County Commissioner Joe McClash and Suncoast Waterkeeper Inc. vow to fight the latest advance of developers for a proposed site on Sarasota Bay. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection Dec. 16 issued a “notice of intent” to permit a 260.80-acre mitigation plan proposed by Long Bar Pointe LLLP about 2 miles southeast of […]

Man found incompetent to stand trial for burglary by Kathy Prucnell A man charged with burglarizing a Holmes Beach beachfront residence he claimed to co-own with singer-songwriter Mariah Carey was found incompetent for a second time in 12th Circuit Court. Jason James, 37, of Bradenton, was ordered Dec. 1 to a Florida Department of Children and Family Services treatment facility based on psychologist Dr. Eddy Regnier’s […]

Parrish man sentenced to probation for DUI A Parrish man pleaded no contest Dec. 6 to driving under the influence in Holmes Beach. Twelfth Circuit Charles Sniffen sentenced Parrish Cuellar, 51, to 12 months of probation and fined him $2,291. Cuellar’s probation includes a DUI program, a victim-impact panel, a six-month driver’s license suspension, 50 hours of public service and a 10-day […]