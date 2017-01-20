Car plunges from Cortez Bridge to bay waters, motorist, pass...

thumb image

Hundreds took the plunge at noon New Year’s Day at Bradenton Beach for Clancy’s Irish Pub’s Shamrock Shiver. The annual event has raised more than $166,000 for local charities since it began nine years ago. Plungers in the Gulf of Mexico, luckily, had a relatively warm 70 degree splash. Islander Photo: Sandy Ambrogi

Car plunges from Cortez Bridge to bay waters, motorist, passenger rescued

thumb image

by Kathy Prucnell

“I heard a screech and then a thud.” Witness Jeremy Thomas described what prompted him to navigate his skiff Dec. 26 to a single-vehicle crash at the Cortez Bridge. Thomas said the crash occurred at about 9:05 p.m., adding “the car must’ve been traveling at a high rate of speed.” The vehicle careened and spun […]

Islander remembers Debbie Reynolds’ dazzle

thumb image

It’s been more than half a century since a young Paul Barnett — serving in the U.S. Marines — stood in the South Korean sun and watched a young star dazzle hundreds of far-from-home soldiers. That star was Debbie Reynolds, barely past her teenage years, playing a show for the troops on a makeshift stage. […]

BB code changes proposed would limit home sizes

thumb image

by ChrisAnn Silver Esformes

The Bradenton Beach Planning and Zoning Board plans to recommend changes that would limit the size of new homes in relation to the size of the lot and encourage bungalow-style architecture in the R-1 and R-2 residential districts. The board has been meeting weekly to revise the land development code and comprehensive plan to enhance […]

Center falls short on year-end fundraising challenge

by Bianca Benedí

After eight weeks of campaigning, the Center of Anna Maria Island has added more than $80,000 to its coffers, but the tallying continues. In November, the center announced receipt of an anonymous $50,000 donation to fund operations and issued a challenge to match the donation. Through phone calls, letters, emails, Facebook posts and advertisements in […]

State drops drug case

The Office of 12th Circuit State Attorney dropped a case against a New Jersey man arrested in Bradenton Beach. Anthony J. Cerami, 27, was arrested in September 2016 for possessing pills without a prescription after Bradenton Beach police responded to alleged threats at the Bridge Tender Inn & Dockside Bar, 135 Bridge St. The prosecutor […]

Bradenton man gets 12 months probation for DUI

A Bradenton man was sentenced to 12 months probation for driving under the influence in Holmes Beach. Tracy Thrall, 52, pleaded no contest Dec. 19 and was found guilty of the charge. Holmes Beach Police Department arrested Thrall Dec. 9, 2015, in the 4000 block of Sixth Avenue. As part of his probation, 12th Circuit […]

Burglary trial set for Anna Maria woman

by Kathy Prucnell

A June trial is set for Flora Dawson Webb — wife of ex-Anna Maria Commissioner Chuck Webb. Flora Webb, of Anna Maria, is charged with burglarizing a doctor’s office in Holmes Beach. Holmes Beach Police Department arrested Flora Webb Nov. 3, 2016, based on an affidavit from Dr. Scott Kosfeld and a surveillance tape of […]

ITPO’s bridge, road projects stall

by Kristin Swain

Two major concerns are on hold for the ITPO. It’s been nearly two years since the Island Transportation Planning Organization suggested the U.S. Coast Guard adopt reduced opening schedules for the Anna Maria Island and Cortez drawbridges. During a Dec. 5 meeting of the ITPO at Holmes Beach City Hall, Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization executive […]

Woman ticketed for marijuana on Bridge Street

Bradenton Beach police issued a notice to appear in court to a 44-year-old woman for possessing marijuana without a prescription. Michelle Bowling, who lists a Bradenton Beach boat anchorage and Bradenton addresses in court documents, was ticketed for misdemeanor possession of 6.5 grams of cannabis. Officer Steven Masi approached Bowling in the 200 block of […]

HBPD arrests driver for DUI, tickets for pot

thumb image

Stopped for speeding in Holmes Beach, a 39-year old Tampa man was arrested for driving under the influence. Juan Carlos Montero was driving a Chevy SUV at 9:16 p.m. Dec. 14 in the 5200 block of Gulf Drive when Holmes Beach Police Officer Alan Bores clocked the vehicle at 40 mph in a 25-mph zone. […]

Bradenton man arrested for DUI in Holmes Beach

thumb image

Two island police agencies cooperated in the arrest of a Bradenton man for running stop signs Dec. 15 in Anna Maria. Jordan Cole Pointer, 30, was arrested for driving under the influence at 2:32 a.m. in the 800 block of North Shore Drive, Anna Maria, by Holmes Beach Police Officer Alan Bores. Bores responded to […]

Crew raises schooner San Francesco, optimism for restoration

thumb image

by Sandy Ambrogi

Not to be outdone by the relentlessness of water, Rick Stewart and a local salvage crew put the pumps on high Dec. 28 and raised the schooner San Francesco before another year began. The century-and-a-half-old Italian schooner took on water while tied to the dock at the Seafood Shack, 4110 127th Street W., Cortez, the […]

Sport

thumb image

Sports year-end review, top 10 stories

by Kevin P. Cassidy

It’s the morning of the last day of 2016 and I’m parked on the couch watching a Premier League soccer match on TV between Middlesbrough and Manchester United while also perusing the sports stories I wrote in 2016. It suddenly brought me to a realization: “Man I’m getting old.” I’ve been writing sports for The […]

Fishing

thumb image

Welcome to 2017, great weather, fishing all around AMI

by Capt. Danny Stasny

Well, here we are. It’s 2017. Although the calendar says winter, our weather is resembling springtime. And so is the fishing. With mild temperatures and calm seas, the fishing around Anna Maria Island is excellent. Offshore and nearshore fishing are proving to be exceptional, with catches of cobia, kingfish, grouper, snapper and hogfish — the […]

Real Estate

thumb image

Real Estate – 01-04-2017

by Jesse Brisson

254 17th St., Unit 24, Bradenton Beach Club, Bradenton Beach, a 1,268 sfla / 1,396 sfur 2bed/2bath condo with shared pool built in 2004 was sold 11/30/16, Adamcyk to Bray for $465,000; list $479,000. 448 63rd St., Holmes Beach, a 740 sfla / 1,244 sfur 1bed/1bath attached villa built in 1962 on a 1,655 sq […]

Streetlife

thumb image

Island police blotter – 01-04-2017

Anna Maria Dec. 19, 200 block of Willow Avenue, domestic dispute. A man and a woman argued. No injuries were observed or reported. Anna Maria is policed by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Bradenton Beach No reports.         Bradenton Beach is policed by the BBPD. Cortez Dec. 14, 4200 block of Marina Court, theft. A […]

Classifieds

thumb image

The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, Jan 4, 2017

ITEMS FOR SALE MICROWAVE: ABOVE-STOVE, white, $75. 941-356-1456. WICKER HENRY LINK sofa, loveseat, chair, ottoman with cushions, end tables, coffee table, $1,500. 941-504-0526. COMPUTER: DELL DUAL core, refurbished, $80. 941-756-6728. HUFFY CRUISER BIKE: Women’s, like new. Seldom used. $50. 941-779-9470. DINING TABLE: 75-by-45 inches, solid ash wood and four upholstered chairs, 24-inch leaf. $500 obo. […]

