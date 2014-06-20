You really couldn’t ask to meet a nicer guy. Or a more devoted member of the Loyal Order of the Moose. Or a softer, kinder, bigger-hearted man. He is Ernie Casali Jr. He has been the Moose Lodge administrator since 2003. And since he took over, membership at the Bradenton Beach lodge has grown to […]
by Kathy Prucnell
The Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage recently voted 14-1 to oppose a second attempt from Long Bar Pointe LLLP to operate a 260-acre wetland mitigation bank on Sarasota Bay along a 2-mile stretch of pristine shoreline southeast of Cortez. Next to the submerged mitigation site of mostly mangroves and seagrasses, the same developers are planning […]
by Bianca Benedí
The West Manatee Fire Rescue District has determined that two fences installed along Spring Lane create a potential problem for first-responders. WMFR Chief Tom Sousa wrote to Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy Jan. 4 stating that a resident alerted the fire district that fencing had been installed along property lines at 103 Spring Ave. and […]
by ChrisAnn Silver Esformes
Progress is being made in Bradenton Beach. At its Jan. 4 meeting, the Bradenton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency approved the city pier team’s recommendation of Technomarine Group Inc. to build and install a new day dock at the Historic Bridge Street Pier. Storms in June 2016 from the passage of Tropical Storm Colin in the […]
Graffiti on the Crescent Drive Bridge in Anna Maria was discovered in late December by public works director Ronald Jones. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Russell Schnering, who heads the sheriff’s substation in Anna Maria, said deputies have no lead in the case. The graffiti was painted over by the public works department. Islander Photo: […]
by Jennifer Sheppard
A number of ongoing beautification projects are nearing completion in Holmes Beach. The biggest outstanding project in the city is the Grassy Point Preserve, said Dennis Groh of the city parks and beautiﬁcation committee. Located east of the 3200 block of East Bay Drive and fronting Anna Maria Sound with entry limited to a pedestrian […]
by Sandy Ambrogi
It may seem like a revolving door. But in the past year, independent businesses have come, gone, rebuilt, remodeled and reimagined on Anna Maria Island. Now with the arrival of 2017, here’s a look at some of the changes. An island neighborhood favorite, MaryAnn’s Castaways Tavern, 117 Seventh St. N., Bradenton Beach, morphed into the […]
by Bianca Benedí
It’s official: 2016 was the final year for Food and Wine on Pine. The spring event has been hosted for the past five years on Pine Avenue in Anna Maria by the Chiles Group, the trio of restaurants owned by Ed Chiles of Anna Maria. Caryn Hodge, marketing director for the Chiles Group, announced Jan. […]
by ChrisAnn Silver Esformes
The city of Bradenton Beach has issues when it comes to marine patrols, particularly in the anchorage area adjacent to the Historic Bridge Street Pier. And lives are potentially at risk. Approximately 35-40 boats, two submerged and awaiting removal, many of them liveaboards in deteriorating condition, anchor in the shallow area near shore with access […]
by Kathy Prucnell
The Cortez festival that began in 1983 with hundreds of attendees will celebrate its 35th year with an expected two-day attendance of 20,000. The Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival will be held Feb. 18-19 in the same location as recent fests — the area surrounding the 119th Street fishing docks. Since the early 1990s, the festival […]
Youngsters dart from the starting line at the Anna Maria Elementary Dolphin Dash in 2016. This year’s event takes place Saturday, Jan. 14, with age-group awards and two races — a 5K and a 1-mile fun run — gets underway with 5K registration at 7 a.m. at AME, 4700 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach. Proceeds go […]
A Cortez man was arrested for driving under the influence in Bradenton Beach at more than three times the legal blood-alcohol limit after police observed him driving and weaving a Honda on the road without headlights at night. Jeffery Pansiera, 30, was traveling north on Bay Drive North at 1:53 a.m. Dec. 16 when BBPD […]
by Kevin P. Cassidy
No. 3 seed Mike Walter & Associates defeated second-seed Harry’s Grill 82-71 in semifinal action Jan. 3 and followed with a tight 50-46 victory over top seed Beach to Bay Construction Jan. 4 to take the title in the Center of Anna Maria Island adult basketball league. Walter & Associates staked themselves to a 26-21 […]
by Capt. Danny Stasny
With mild weather lingering around Anna Maria Island in early January, anglers were enjoying perfect conditions on the water and great fishing. A weekend cold front brought a quick drop in temperatures and choppy waters, but we will see a quick return to better conditions for anglers. Meanwhile, before the front, fishers from offshore were […]
by Jesse Brisson
9707 and 9505 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, a 1,809 sfur commercial building built in 1920 on a 12,480 sq ft lot was sold 12/05/16, Spring to BDK Futures LLC for $900,000; list $1,100,000. 427 Pine Ave., Anna Maria, a 1,530 sfur commercial building built in 1958 on a 7,540 sq ft lot was sold 12/13/16, […]
Anna Maria Dec. 24, Poppo’s Taqueria, 210 Pine Ave., fire. A grill fire was extinguished by a worker who was in the process of closing the restaurant. A Manatee County sheriff’s deputy and West Manatee Fire Rescue firefighters arrived after the fire was out. The worker told the MCSO when he noticed the flames, he […]
ITEMS FOR SALE COMPUTER: DELL DUAL core, refurbished, $80. 941-756-6728. DINING TABLE: 75-by-45 inches, solid ash wood and four upholstered chairs, 24-inch leaf. $500 obo. 941-592-7548. PANAMA JACK WOMAN’S 26-inch bicycle with basket, helmet, cover, cup holder. Schwinn Windwood Men’s 26-inch bicycle. Both brand new, ridden once. Bradenton Beach. $300 for both bicycles. Ray, 404-558-7729. […]