thumb image

The tree house has stood on the beachfront at 103 29th St. in Holmes Beach since 2011. Islander Photos: Kathy Prucnell

Holmes Beach denies after-the-fact tree house permit

thumb image

“It ought to come down. End of story.” That was Holmes Beach Mayor Bob Johnson’s answer to what should happen with the tree house following the denial of an application to build after the fact. Building official Jim McGuinness denied a permit to owners Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen in a Jan. 18 report, “Plan […]

Coquina site of e-scrap collection

The annual e-scrap and household hazardous waste collection will be Saturday, Jan. 28, at Coquina Beach Gulf Side in Bradenton Beach. Manatee County Utilities Department in partnership with municipal public works departments coordinates the event, which will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and puts electronics and other materials into a recycling stream rather than […]

Lodge leader lauded at city hall

thumb image

Ernie Casali, left, lodge administrator at Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge No. 2188 in Bradenton Beach, receives a standing ovation Jan. 19 as Bradenton Beach Mayor Bill Shearon acknowledges Casali’s service to the community in a proclamation during the commission meeting at city hall. Shearon’s service dog Reese — also a fan of Casali — […]

AMOB celebrates 20 years with cocktail fundraiser

thumb image

In celebration of 20 years of business, the Anna Maria Oyster Bar is donating proceeds from the sale of its birthday cake cocktail to a select charity on the 20th day of every month in 2017. The restaurant announced it would kick off its anniversary by donating proceeds from the January celebration to the Center […]

Bert Harris claims — spurred by VRO — add up in Holmes Beach

thumb image

Cha-ching. Some property owners are hoping to recover losses on their investments from the city. Nineteen pending Bert Harris claims from Holmes Beach property owners, alleging $5.83 million in losses, including three new claims in January, await response from city leaders. Bert J. Harris Jr. Private Property Rights Protection Act of 1995 gave owners the […]

Holmes Beach invites citizens to department forums

by Jennifer Sheppard

Creating a proactive atmosphere is a New Year’s resolution the city of Holmes Beach can live up to. Sometimes, there’s a disconnect between the public and government, which has led the city of Holmes Beach to begin bimonthly community forums with the goal to improve collaboration for the city and the community, according to city […]

Inaugural support

Four Holmes Beach representatives of the police department, Officers Joel Pierce Mike Walker, Sgt. Vern McGowin and Officer Tom Fraser, assist in Washington, D.C., for the Jan. 20 inauguration of Pres. Donald Trump. Islander Courtesy Photo

Holmes Beach police arrest 3 for resisting arrest

thumb image

Little did Holmes Beach Police Officer Alan Bores know when he first stopped a 2005 red Ford pickup Jan. 18 for straddling two lanes on Marina Drive he’d have a struggle on his hands. Bores arrested Joseph Cucculelli, 41, James Leary, 39, and Joseph Darby, 37, all with Holmes Beach addresses, at 5503 Marina Drive, […]

Holmes Beach man arrested for DUI, drugs

Arrested Jan. 8 for driving impaired, a Holmes Beach man was found possessing drugs — 25 pills marked “Tesla” and 10 Zoloft pills. Shane Weaver, 27, was stopped by Holmes Beach police in the 100 block of 45th Street after Officer Alan Bores observed Weaver drive across the two middle lines while traveling southbound on […]

Red tide persists

A bloom of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, remains in Southwest Florida, according to surveys reported Jan. 20. Karenia brevis was observed in very low to medium concentrations in Manatee County. For more information about red tide in Florida, go to myfwc.com/redtidestatus.

Sarasota senator defends vacation rental rollback bill

thumb image

by ChrisAnn Silver Esformes

Regulations curtailing the effects of short-term rentals on long-term residents are at risk. Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, filed a bill Dec. 16, 2016, that would prevent local governments from enacting new regulations specific to vacation rentals and would roll back vacation rental ordinances adopted after 2011. Steube’s proposed bill — SB188 — states, “A local […]

WMFR hosts awards, assigns commissioner duties

thumb image

The West Manatee Fire Rescue District held its annual awards ceremony Jan. 19 during the board of commissioner’s meeting. The district honored firefighters and officers for their service and performance. Chris O’Kelly was named firefighter of the year and Ben Rigley officer of the year, along with service awards to 19 firefighters. In addition, Phoenix […]

Sport

thumb image

Flag football charges into 2nd week on AMI gridiron

by Kevin P. Cassidy

There was a full Saturday of youth football on the field Jan. 21, with games played from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Center of Anna Maria Island. The action got started with an 11-13 division matchup between Tyler’s Ice Cream and Anna Maria Oyster Bar. Both teams traded possessions without gaining much traction […]

Fishing

thumb image

Spring fishing in January produces abundant hook ups

by Capt. Danny Stasny

With nothing but a few minor cold fronts, this winter is feeling more like spring. And you don’t hear me complaining. With springtime weather dominating, fishing the island waters is winding up better than average for January. Live shiners are still available for bait on the local flats. Catch-and-release snook fishing is quite productive in […]

Real Estate

thumb image

Real Estate – 01-25-2017

Manatee County real estate records not available.    

Streetlife

thumb image

Island police blotter – 01-25-2017

Anna Maria Jan. 9, 100 block of Spring Ave., information. Damage to a fence bordering a parking lot was reported. Jan. 13, 100 block of Tuna, suspicious incident. A woman reported a screen was pulled from a side door. A Manatee County deputy responded and determined there was no forced entry. Anna Maria is policed […]

Classifieds

thumb image

The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, Jan 25, 2017

ITEMS FOR SALE COMPUTER: DELL DUAL core, refurbished, $60. 941-756-6728. VINTAGE PATIO TABLE: Beveled glass top, four chairs, heavy iron, good condition, $100. 417-766-0494. BIKES FOR SALE: Women’s 26-inch cruiser, men’s 26-inch cruiser, $35 each. 513-505-6449. BIKE RACK FOR sale: Two-bike trunk rack. New, $40. 513-505-6449. VERY NICE 2003 31-foot Sandpiper Fifth Wheel with shed. […]

