Islander of the year: soft-hearted Moose Lodge leader You really couldn’t ask to meet a nicer guy. Or a more devoted member of the Loyal Order of the Moose. Or a softer, kinder, bigger-hearted man. He is Ernie Casali Jr. He has been the Moose Lodge administrator since 2003. And since he took over, membership at the Bradenton Beach lodge has grown to […]

Islanders honored, remembered The Islander takes pride in recognizing members of the Anna Maria Island community for their unselfish contributions and for making this slice of paradise an even better place to live. Since the newspaper started up in 1992, its path was to partner with community organizations, report the news of record and tell the tales of […]

FISH signs on for Long Bar Pointe fight, mitigation appeal by Kathy Prucnell The Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage recently voted 14-1 to oppose a second attempt from Long Bar Pointe LLLP to operate a 260-acre wetland mitigation bank on Sarasota Bay along a 2-mile stretch of pristine shoreline southeast of Cortez. Next to the submerged mitigation site of mostly mangroves and seagrasses, the same developers are planning […]

WMFR finds fire code violation on Spring Lane by Bianca Benedí The West Manatee Fire Rescue District has determined that two fences installed along Spring Lane create a potential problem for first-responders. WMFR Chief Tom Sousa wrote to Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy Jan. 4 stating that a resident alerted the fire district that fencing had been installed along property lines at 103 Spring Ave. and […]

Progress: Bradenton Beach CRA awards day dock contract by ChrisAnn Silver Esformes Progress is being made in Bradenton Beach. At its Jan. 4 meeting, the Bradenton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency approved the city pier team’s recommendation of Technomarine Group Inc. to build and install a new day dock at the Historic Bridge Street Pier. Storms in June 2016 from the passage of Tropical Storm Colin in the […]

Graffiti on Crescent bridge Graffiti on the Crescent Drive Bridge in Anna Maria was discovered in late December by public works director Ronald Jones. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Russell Schnering, who heads the sheriff’s substation in Anna Maria, said deputies have no lead in the case. The graffiti was painted over by the public works department. Islander Photo: […]

Grassy Point project nears completion by Jennifer Sheppard A number of ongoing beautification projects are nearing completion in Holmes Beach. The biggest outstanding project in the city is the Grassy Point Preserve, said Dennis Groh of the city parks and beautiﬁcation committee. Located east of the 3200 block of East Bay Drive and fronting Anna Maria Sound with entry limited to a pedestrian […]

Looking back: Island business evolves by Sandy Ambrogi It may seem like a revolving door. But in the past year, independent businesses have come, gone, rebuilt, remodeled and reimagined on Anna Maria Island. Now with the arrival of 2017, here’s a look at some of the changes. An island neighborhood favorite, MaryAnn’s Castaways Tavern, 117 Seventh St. N., Bradenton Beach, morphed into the […]

Pine Avenue Food and Wine event canceled by Bianca Benedí It’s official: 2016 was the final year for Food and Wine on Pine. The spring event has been hosted for the past five years on Pine Avenue in Anna Maria by the Chiles Group, the trio of restaurants owned by Ed Chiles of Anna Maria. Caryn Hodge, marketing director for the Chiles Group, announced Jan. […]

Marina offers $1 wet slip to Bradenton Beach by ChrisAnn Silver Esformes The city of Bradenton Beach has issues when it comes to marine patrols, particularly in the anchorage area adjacent to the Historic Bridge Street Pier. And lives are potentially at risk. Approximately 35-40 boats, two submerged and awaiting removal, many of them liveaboards in deteriorating condition, anchor in the shallow area near shore with access […]

Now reporting for The Islander Introducing Jennifer Sheppard, reporter for The Islander, covering the city of Holmes Beach and other areas of interest. Sheppard is a native of Central Florida, and holds a master’s degree in journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South […]

FISH plans, readies 35th commercial fishing festival by Kathy Prucnell The Cortez festival that began in 1983 with hundreds of attendees will celebrate its 35th year with an expected two-day attendance of 20,000. The Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival will be held Feb. 18-19 in the same location as recent fests — the area surrounding the 119th Street fishing docks. Since the early 1990s, the festival […]

Runners take your mark Youngsters dart from the starting line at the Anna Maria Elementary Dolphin Dash in 2016. This year’s event takes place Saturday, Jan. 14, with age-group awards and two races — a 5K and a 1-mile fun run — gets underway with 5K registration at 7 a.m. at AME, 4700 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach. Proceeds go […]