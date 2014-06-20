by Sandy Ambrogi
Race organizers announced the names and times of the winners in the sanctioned 5K Dolphin Dash Jan. 14. The race began at Anna Maria Elementary in Holmes Beach and meandered through neighborhoods on city streets. More than 100 runners participated in the annual AME-Parent Teacher Organization fundraiser, with proceeds going to the PTO. Parent organizer […]
The U.S. flag at Anna Maria City Pier Park was lowered to half mast to honor former Commissioner JoAnn Mattick. It was a fitting sight, the flag waving over the bayfront and the pier — so near and dear to Mattick. Laura JoAnn Mattick, 81, of Anna Maria, died Jan. 10. She served as Anna […]
As the state gears up for the 2017 legislative session in Tallahassee, the ManaSota League of Cities is preparing its stance on short-term rental regulations. Its position is clear — give short-term rental rights back to residents in barrier island cities. At its Jan. 12 meeting, board members discussed the MSLC’s approach for the legislative […]
Island officials learned in recent weeks their focus on limiting vacation rentals could be unraveled. In Anna Maria, the gloves are going on. A bill introduced by state Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, could undo vacation rental regulations Anna Maria enacted in recent years, Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy told city commissioners Jan. 12. Murphy said […]
Public comment during the Jan. 10 Bradenton Beach commission’s workshop on a transient public lodging establishment ordinance began with comments from planning and zoning board member Reed Mapes. Mapes said it is important for the commission to read the comp plan. He said the city is required by the state to limit density due to […]
More than 79 percent of voters in Bradenton Beach voted in November 2016 to allow the use and sale of medical marijuana in the state — more than any other precinct in Manatee County. However, the city is prohibiting medical marijuana dispensaries. At a Jan. 5 meeting, the city commission unanimously approved the first reading […]
The city of Anna Maria finished 2016 with 35 unresolved Bert Harris claims. Of the 87 claims submitted since the vacation rental ordinance went into effect April 1, 2016, 52 claims have been settled with relief on the occupancy restriction. The Bert Harris Jr. Private Property Protection Act of 1995 allows property owners to seek […]
More people, more problems? That could be the case for the barrier islands. With tourism on the rise and the seasonal population more than three times the permanent population, the mayors of the island cities have partnered to find funding to offset the increasing impact of infrastructure — a projected $24.5 million deficit over the […]
An 83-year-old man was arrested for the Jan. 10 fatal shooting of a longtime Anna Maria Island hairstylist. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eugene Matthews at the county jail several hours after he allegedly shot Rebecca Rawson, 65, of Bradenton, who was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton and pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m. […]
Bradenton Beach is the last of Anna Maria Island’s three cities to plan short-term rental regulations. City officials say the city is working to lock in residents’ rights to prevent neighborhoods from being overrun with big vacation rentals. Bradenton Beach commissioners met Jan. 10 in a workshop to review the planning and zoning board’s recommendations […]
The tree house is back in the courthouse. Owners Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen are waging another challenge in the 2nd District Court of Appeal, this time seeking to overturn an August 2016 circuit court order that halted their attempt to grandfather the tree house by putting it to a citywide vote. Tran-Hazen feel they […]
The adult soccer league at the Center of Anna Maria Island moved Jan. 12 from regular season to four quarterfinal matches starting with No. 5 seed Eason Builders Group taking on fourth seed Wash Family Construction. Wash advanced to the semifinals with a 4-2 victory behind two goals each from Matt Kretzman and Aaron Parkin. […]
The cool down we’re experiencing might be enough to put us into a winter-fishing pattern. Most local anglers who fish inshore are migrating toward local canals and docks in search of a bite, because the waters in these sheltered areas are a few degrees warmer than open waters. This warmth attracts the fish. Snook, redfish, […]
206 83rd Street, Holmes Beach, a 1,448 sfla / 1,748 sfur 3bed/2bath/1car pool home built in 1955 on a 9,000 sq ft lot was sold 12/08/16, Greene to Gritt for $600,000; $624,000. Jesse Brisson, broker/associate at Gulf-Bay Realty of Anna Maria, can be reached at 941-778-7244.
Anna Maria Dec. 30, Bayfront Park, 200 block of North Bay Boulevard, information. A man fell from a bench while grilling steaks with friends. Manatee County sheriff’s deputies assisted emergency medical workers, who transported the man to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton. Jan. 1, 100 block of Tern Avenue, information. MCSO responded to a complaint […]
