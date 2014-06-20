by Ed Scott
John Horne, managing partner of the AMOB Restaurant on the Historic Bridge Street Pier, once operated a restaurant on the Anna Maria City Pier. Horne said Dec. 21 he had forgotten in the 15 years since he ran his business in Anna Maria how drastic December could be for food sales on the island. It’s […]
by ChrisAnn Silver Esformes
Barrier island cities hope state lawmakers hear their plea to preserve “old Florida.” Municipal officials appealed to members of the Manatee County Legislative Delegation, who hosted the Dec. 20 gathering in the county chambers, pushing for a return of home rule for vacation rentals and a loosening of the restrictions that govern use of the […]
by Bianca Benedí
Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy, left and Bob Carter, chair of the selection committee, right, present Anna Maria resident Jack Brennan, center, with a key to the city Dec. 22. Brennan was named unanimously by the four-person committee as Anna Maria Citizen of the Year for his contributions to the city and local volunteer work. […]
by Sandy Ambrogi
Every child at Anna Maria Elementary knows the name of the Holmes Beach police officer who walked the school halls and guided them through traffic and life’s lessons for two-and-a-half years. “Officer Rob.” Officer Rob Velardi wrapped up his many duties at AME as its community resource officer the week before Christmas. He left campus […]
A jeep rounded the curve southbound in the 4000 block of Gulf Drive just after 3 a.m. Dec. 11. Holmes Beach Police Officer Alan Bores stopped the vehicle after observing it cross into a northbound lane. William Hermenau Jr., 29, of Bradenton, was arrested for driving under the influence and ticketed for failing to stay […]
Fernande Antoine, left, and Muller Thelusma, workers at Waterfront Restaurant, 111 S. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria, hold a check Dec. 20 for World Harvest Charity, NewLife4Kids of Haiti. New Life operates a children’s home and mission in Haiti. The money was raised Dec. 5, when Waterfront owner Jason Suzor donated the day’s proceeds to the […]
by Kathy Prucnell
Former Manatee County Commissioner Joe McClash and Suncoast Waterkeeper Inc. vow to fight the latest advance of developers for a proposed site on Sarasota Bay. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection Dec. 16 issued a “notice of intent” to permit a 260.80-acre mitigation plan proposed by Long Bar Pointe LLLP about 2 miles southeast of […]
by Kathy Prucnell
A man charged with burglarizing a Holmes Beach beachfront residence he claimed to co-own with singer-songwriter Mariah Carey was found incompetent for a second time in 12th Circuit Court. Jason James, 37, of Bradenton, was ordered Dec. 1 to a Florida Department of Children and Family Services treatment facility based on psychologist Dr. Eddy Regnier’s […]
A Parrish man pleaded no contest Dec. 6 to driving under the influence in Holmes Beach. Twelfth Circuit Charles Sniffen sentenced Parrish Cuellar, 51, to 12 months of probation and fined him $2,291. Cuellar’s probation includes a DUI program, a victim-impact panel, a six-month driver’s license suspension, 50 hours of public service and a 10-day […]
A man who gave up his keys and apologized to a Bradenton Beach officer after nearly hitting the officer’s vehicle pleaded no contest Dec. 6. Jason Day, 29, of Bradenton Beach, was found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol and sentenced to 12 months probation. Twelfth Circuit Judge Charles Sniffin ordered Day to […]
by Kevin P. Cassidy
The regular season has come to a close in the adult basketball league at the Center of Anna Maria Island and now moves to playoffs. Beach to Bay Construction clinched the top seed and accompanying bye into the semifinals after second seed Harry’s Grill lost its last regular-season game Dec. 13 to Mike Walter & […]
by Capt. Danny Stasny
With unseasonably warm temperatures this past week, fishing around Anna Maria Island turned up a notch. Kingfish are being caught offshore, as well as mangrove snapper, grouper and hogfish. The inshore bite is good, with catch-and-release snook, redfish and trout being caught with regularity. Shiners are available for anyone with a bait net on the […]
by Jesse Brisson
2201 Ave. A, Bradenton Beach, a 4,793 sfla / 5,837 sfur 5bed/3bath/2car bayfront pool home built in 1951 on a 15,000 sq ft lot was sold 12/02/16, Nammacher to Woods for $1,650,000. 811 S. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria, a 2,541 sfla / 3,959 sfur 3bed/2bath/1car pool home built in 1987 on a 11,625 sq ft […]
Anna Maria No reports. Anna Maria is policed by the MCSO. Bradenton Beach Dec. 16, 900 block of Gulf Drive, suspicious circumstances. A woman reported two roommates stole her car and medication. After interviews, police made no arrests. The officer determined the woman knew her roommates were using No reports.the car for five days and […]
ITEMS FOR SALE MICROWAVE: ABOVE-STOVE, white, $75. 941-356-1456. WICKER HENRY LINK sofa, loveseat, chair, ottoman with cushions, end tables, coffee table, $1,500. 941-504-0526. QUALITY SINGLE-BED mattress, $30. Queen-size bed with cottage-style headboard, $100. 941-779-9470. FOUR GREENSAVER GOLF cart tires, $60, Meade telescope, $50, Shark Navigator vacuum, $30. 561-271-1822. Holmes Beach. ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. […]