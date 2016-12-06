Anna Maria mayor rekindles negotiations on city pier lease

Anna Mayor Dan Murphy announced at a Nov. 30 city commission meeting that he will pursue solutions for funding needed repairs to the Historic Anna Maria City Pier with the leaseholder, Mario Schoenfelder.

“He is more than willing to reopen our discussions and fact-finding and to let the past be the past and see what we can do going forward,” Murphy said.

Earlier this year, disagreements arose and negotiations with Schoenfelder were closed.

A 2015 study of the pier conducted by the city found the structure in need of refurbishment or a full replacement within five years. The commission voted Feb. 23 to refurbish, which was priced at $2 million.

Schoenfelder made an offer to pay $500,000 toward repairs in exchange for a 10-year lease extension and compensation for closing the restaurant during repairs. However, commissioners chose to end the negotiations May 26 after claiming Schoenfelder had not lived up to his obligations as a tenant.

Since then, the city has sought alternative means to fund the repairs and there has been no discussion on the future of the lease, which will expire in 2020.

In addition to meeting with Schoenfelder, Murphy met with Manatee County administrator Ed Hunzeker, parks and natural resources department director Charlie Hunsicker and Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Elliott Falcione.

The county has informally agreed to match the city with $1 million for the repairs.

However, Murphy said the county’s offer is contingent upon hiring a particular engineering firm.

Commissioner Dale Woodland said the city should, nevertheless, seek proposals from local engineers to pursue other options.

“Elliott Falcione has told me it won’t affect tourism one way or another whether that pier is there,” said Commissioner Doug Copeland.

“I disagree with that,” Murphy said. “I can’t envision taking a picture of submerged pilings and saying welcome to Anna Maria.… I think it’s posturing.”

In a phone conversation with The Islander, Falcione said the pier, although “an iconic asset” for the city of Anna Maria, is not a primary tourist draw.

“The pier is an asset that visitors enjoy, but assets like piers don’t give visitors a reason for coming to a destination like this. It’s the silver-white beaches, the island, the old Florida feel that attract visitors,” he said.

The county has agreed to propose a firm offer by February, the mayor said.

Murphy said he and Schoenfelder are fact-finding, not negotiating. “I want to have everything wrapped up with a firm plan in place by the end of the first quarter next year,” he said.