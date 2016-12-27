Beach to Bay earns first-round bye in adult basketball

The regular season has come to a close in the adult basketball league at the Center of Anna Maria Island and now moves to playoffs. Beach to Bay Construction clinched the top seed and accompanying bye into the semifinals after second seed Harry’s Grill lost its last regular-season game Dec. 13 to Mike Walter & Associates. Harry’s was idle the past week, but Beach to Bay won by forfeit over Intechgrate Systems to erase any doubts.

Beach to Bay will suit up for the 8:30 p.m. semifinal game against the winner of the 6:30 p.m. quarterfinal matchup Tuesday, Jan. 3, between Intechgrate Systems and Blake Medical Center. Semifinal action will follow at 7:30 p.m. with a face off between second-seed Harry’s Grill and third-seed Mike Walter & Associates for a spot in the championship game — to be played at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the center gym.

Dec. 20 action was limited to one game due to the forfeit by Intechgrate Systems. Mike Walter & Associates rolled to a 78-53 victory over Blake Medical Center behind a balanced scoring attack that saw four players — led by Nick Evangelista’s 31 points — in double figures. Ian Hardy added 14 points, while Jay Terry and Thomas Gish finished with 13 and 11 points respectively.

Van Kinder scored 22 points to lead Blake in the loss, which also received 16 points from Brandon Beserva and 9 points from Chris McCormick.

Soccer standings tight, season nears end

With only one game left to be played in the regular season, the seedings are hardly set in stone in the adult soccer league at the center.

After action Dec. 22, Mason Martin, at 5-1-1 holds a slim lead on Wash Family Construction, alone in second place with a 5-2 record. Ross Built and Anna Maria CrossFit are both still in the mix with matching 4-2-1 records and both have favorable matchups against seventh- and eighth-place teams Jiffy Lube and Slim’s Place in their final regular-season games.

Mason Martin, however, squares off against Wash Family Construction. A win by either team clinches the top seed for the victors, but a tie would give the top spot to Mason Martin and create a three-way tie for second place between Wash, Ross Built and CrossFit, provided Ross and the CrossFit win their matches.

The last games of the regular season are set for Jan. 5, with the quarterfinal round of the playoffs Jan. 12. Stay tuned to The Islander for results.

Action on Dec. 22 saw Wash Family Construction post a 6-3 victory over Ross Built behind two goals each from Matt Kretzman and Jason Sato. Aaron Parkin and Chelsea Hoffner completed the scoring with a goal each in the victory.

Kevin Roman scored two goals and Stetson Matthews had a goal to lead Ross in the loss.

Eason Builders Group and Slim’s Place battled to a 4-4 tie in the second game of the night. James Lynch led Eason with a hat trick and Josh Sato came through with a goal and an assist.

Cole Peterson had a goal and two assists and Chris Klotz added a goal and an assist to lead Slim’s, which also received a goal each from PJ Smarjisso and Chris Culhane.

Mason Martin showed they’re the team to beat after rolling to a 5-2 victory over Jiffy Lube in the third match of the evening. Ted Hurst led Mason Martin with three goals, while Lexi Sato and Tara Stutts added a goal each in the victory.

Vince Circharo and Heidi Johnston each scored a goal to lead Jiffy Lube in the loss.

Anna Maria CrossFit closed out the evening’s action with a 5-0 victory over Acqua Aveda behind four goals from Will Kretzman and one goal from Allison Burnham.

Key Royale golf news

The Key Royale men got out for a couple of rounds of golf, starting with a Dec. 19 modified Stableford-system match over nine holes. Greg Shorten torched the course to the tune of plus-7 — 7 shots higher than his average to earn clubhouse bragging rights for the day. “Dollar” Bill Koche and Quentin Talbert finished in a tie for second at plus-3.

The women of the Key Royale Club took the course Dec. 20 for a nine-hole individual-low-net match.

Phyllis Roe rode birdies on holes six and nine to a 5-under-par 27, edging second-place finisher Heather Pritchard by two shots for first place in Flight A.

Beatrice Friebe’s 4-under-par 28 was good enough for first place in Flight B. Andi Saia was two strokes back in second on a 2-under-par 30.

Terry Westby managed an even-par 32, which gave her first place in Flight C, two strokes ahead of Jan Turner.

Marilyn Niewijk fired a 1-under-par 31 to grab a six-shot victory over Janet Razze to win Flight D.

Roe’s 36 was the low gross score of the day and she had the fewest putts on the day as well.

The men were back on the course Dec. 22 for a nine-hole-scramble. The team of Tom McDonnell, Gary Razze, Dan Richardson and Dan Williams combined on a 5-under-par 27 to grab first place honors. One stroke back in second was the team of Herb “Santa” Clauhs, Art McMillan and Larry Pippel.

Horseshoe news

Three teams advanced to the knockout stage during Dec. 21 horseshoe action at the Anna Maria City Hall horseshoe pits. Dom Livedoti drew the bye into the finals and watched as Tim Sofran and Norm Good defeated Myles Macleod and Jim Kleiner by a 22-14 score. Livedoti then walked his way to the winner’s circle with a 22-14 victory over Sofran-Good to earn the day’s bragging rights.

Two teams advanced to the knockout stage during Dec. 24 action. Walker Bob Palmer sprinted past Sofran and Neil Hennessey 22-5 to earn a spot in the winner’s circle.

Play gets underway at 9 a.m. every Wednesday and Saturday at the Anna Maria City Hall pits. Warmups begin at 8:45 a.m. followed by random team selection. There is no charge to play and everyone is welcome.

Adult volleyball signup underway

The center of Anna Maria is accepting registrations for its adult volleyball league. Players can register as a team with up to six players individually. The fee is $5 for members and $90 for non-members. The last day to register is Jan. 3.

Games will be played Tuesday nights starting Jan. 17. Register online at www.centerami.org, at the center at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria, or call 941-778-1908.