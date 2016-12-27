Beloved officer retires, honored for service, dedication at AME

Every child at Anna Maria Elementary knows the name of the Holmes Beach police officer who walked the school halls and guided them through traffic and life’s lessons for two-and-a-half years.

“Officer Rob.”

Officer Rob Velardi wrapped up his many duties at AME as its community resource officer the week before Christmas. He left campus Dec. 22 for retirement.

He is celebrating his retirement from the Holmes Beach Police Department Jan. 2, after 30 years of service.

The soft-spoken Velardi quipped the school was much calmer than other HBPD duties he experienced in the three decades he spent “protecting paradise.”

Velardi recounted a hostage situation at the long-gone Shells Restaurant when he was a young officer. The stand-off lasted 12 hours before a successful surrender. A domestic violence incident, where a woman nearly died, also stays sharp in his mind.

“Then there’s been the average burglaries, intoxicated persons and traffic stops,” Velardi said of his law enforcement career before life at AME.

Duties at the school have proven less stressful, even when students are full of childish mischief.

He took over the job as resource officer at the school in 2014, and then in February 2015was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He has continued to work most of the time while taking chemo and “fighting through,” as he calls it.

“Work has been a positive for me mentally. Getting up in the morning and having something to do. It’s one of the reasons I have continued to endure it, because it’s helped,” Velardi said.

Fellow HBPD Officer Josh Fleischer filled in for Velardi when he was too sick to work, and Fleisher will assume the school duty Jan. 9 when classes resume.

For now, Velardi is facing down his bucket list.

“I have three grandsons 5 and under. I’ll be spending a lot of time with them and my wife and family. Cruises are something I want to do — an Alaska cruise. And Europe, I’d love to go to Europe,” Velardi said when speaking of his plans.

“I’m going to miss everyone a lot — here in Holmes Beach it’s like a real family. I’m going to miss the kids,” Velardi says smiling as a couple of children pass through the school lobby and wave.

“I’ve learned a lot working here,” Velardi continued, “and how hard it is to be a teacher. They have so much they have to deal with, so much to do. It’s a difficult job.”

Velardi feels Fleischer will fit right in at Anna Maria Elementary.

“He loves the kids and the kids love him. I think he will move right in and start teaching DARE and do a fine job. The school will be lucky to have him,” Velardi said.

January will find Velardi on the first of his bucket list trips — a journey to Mexico. And, as with his illness and life, he is focusing on the future.

“I’ve never been where I’m going,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it.”