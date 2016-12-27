Bradenton man arrested for DUI in Holmes Beach

A jeep rounded the curve southbound in the 4000 block of Gulf Drive just after 3 a.m. Dec. 11.

Holmes Beach Police Officer Alan Bores stopped the vehicle after observing it cross into a northbound lane.

William Hermenau Jr., 29, of Bradenton, was arrested for driving under the influence and ticketed for failing to stay in a single lane and failing to provide registration.

He told Bores he was answering a phone call when he drove over the two yellow center lines, according to the officer’s report.

Talking on a cellphone while driving is legal in Florida, but texting is not. A motorist can be ticketed for texting and driving if he or she is pulled over for another reason.

The motorist also allegedly told the officer he was coming from work and had consumed three glasses of wine.

Bores administered roadside tests and observed signs of his impairment.

Hermenau was taken into custody and transported to the Manatee County jail. He provided breath samples measuring 0.135 and 0.142 blood-alcohol, according to the HBPD report. The legal BAC limit is 0.08.

He was released on a $500 bond.

Hermenau was assigned an 8:25 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, arraignment at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.