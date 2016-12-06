Bradenton man arrested for DUI, marijuana

Holmes Beach police arrested a Bradenton man for impaired driving after the Lincoln he drove southbound on Gulf Drive early Nov. 13 allegedly swerved over the double centerline and into the bike lane.

Nicholas Jorge, 30, was arrested for driving under the influence and possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana.

After Officer Alan Bores pulled over the vehicle at 2:44 a.m., Jorge told the officer he’d been at a friend’s house in Anna Maria.

When asked how much alcohol he had consumed, Jorge allegedly told Bores he’d had three beers.

Jorge agreed to field-sobriety tests and Bores reported signs of impairment.

In a search, Bores allegedly found marijuana in Jorge’s left pocket as well as under the center console and in an ashtray, together weighing 6.5 grams.

He was transported to the Manatee County jail, where he refused to provide a breath sample, according to the police report.

Jorge was released on $1,500 bond, pending a Tuesday, Dec. 20, arraignment at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.