Island police blotter – 12-28-2016

Anna Maria

No reports.

Bradenton Beach

Dec. 16, 900 block of Gulf Drive, suspicious circumstances. A woman reported two roommates stole her car and medication. After interviews, police made no arrests. The officer determined the woman knew her roommates were using No reports.the car for five days and it didn’t become an issue until the medication was allegedly stolen. The car was returned but the officer could not determine that the pills were stolen.

Dec. 19, Freckled Fin, 101 Bridge St., information. A woman reported verbal abuse two days after alleging it occurred. She told police a woman threatened to harm her while she was at the restaurant with her family.

Dec. 19, Bridge Tender Inn, 135 Bridge St., information. One man chest-bumped another man into the water from the dinghy dock. The victim declined to press charges. The two agreed to settle their differences with the aggressor paying for the victim’s broken phone and other items that fell in the water.

Dec. 19, 1600 block of Gulf Drive N., information. Dispatched to a call about a battery, Bradenton Beach police arrived to find medical workers treating a woman with a black and swollen eye. The woman told police she fell.

Cortez

No reports.

Holmes Beach

Dec. 11, 5300 block of Gulf Drive, ordinance violation. Holmes Beach police observed a 46-year-old sleeping on a trolley bench. He was issued a notice to appear in court for violating the city ordinance against camping.

Dec. 12, Ace Hardware, 3324 E. Bay Drive, ordinance violation. A woman and a man were found sleeping behind the store. A Holmes Beach officer advised them of the no-camping ordinance and issued them notices to appear in court.

