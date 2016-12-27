Real Estate – 12-28-2016

2201 Ave. A, Bradenton Beach, a 4,793 sfla / 5,837 sfur 5bed/3bath/2car bayfront pool home built in 1951 on a 15,000 sq ft lot was sold 12/02/16, Nammacher to Woods for $1,650,000.

811 S. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria, a 2,541 sfla / 3,959 sfur 3bed/2bath/1car pool home built in 1987 on a 11,625 sq ft lot was sold 11/30/16. Connor to Black for $1,100,000; list $1,150,000.

535 70th St., Holmes Beach, a vacant 13,939 sq ft bayfront lot was sold 11/30/16, Hogan to Schlemmer for $1,100,000.

211 Haverkos Court, Holmes Beach, a 2,674 sfla / 6,434 sfur 4bed/2½bath/4car bayfront home built in 1995 on a 16,200 sq ft lot was sold 11/23/16, Davis to W6B House LLC for $1,050,000; list $1,200,000.

604 Gladstone Ln., Holmes Beach, a 1,990 sfla / 2,691 sfur 3bed/2bath/2car canalfront pool home built in 1971 on a 10,193 sq ft lot was sold 11/30/16, Halle to Pfaff for $820,000; list $850,000.

1473 Gulf Drive N., Unit 24, Bermuda Bay Club, Bradenton Beach, a 1,524 sfla / 2,622 sfur 3bed/2½bath/2car condo with shared pool built in 1999 was sold 11/28/16, Philpott to Torok for $585,000; list $610,000.

532 Key Royale Drive, Holmes Beach, a 2,300 sfla / 2,856 sfur 4bed/3bath/1car canalfront home built in 1963 on a 15,100 sq ft lot was sold 11/30/16, Cumberton to TJ Devco LLC for $570,000; list $529,000.

108 39th St., Unit 1, Swaying Coconuts, Holmes Beach, a 768 sfla 2bed/1bath condo built in 1970 was sold 12/02/16, Blue Sky Realty Group LLC to Kaleta for $485,000.

4255 Gulf Drive, Unit 223, Island Village, Holmes Beach, a 1,367 sfla / 1,535 sfur 3bed/3bath condo with shared pool built in 1984 was sold 12/02/16, Greene to Benton for $258,500.

