The Islander Newspaper E-Edition: Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016

When I read stories like the one about the Spooner/Cole charade in Bradenton Beach, I’m reminded of home. I reside part of the year in Illinois, where political corruption is a way of life. We learn about it at a young age, and just accept it as we grow older, because there is nothing that can be done about it. It’s a shame the younger people in our fair island community have to be subjected to the selfishness and political scams these 2 get away with. Since their coronation as commissioners they have done nothing for the residents of this town. They have impeded every move that could improve the town for it’s residents. And the latest trick they pulled from their sleeve is to come up with an applicant that is nothing less than the spouse of an employee. She may be well qualified, but where was she 2 weeks ago? It’s been known for sometime there was a vacancy to be filled. I’m not much of a card player, but I sure Marilyn Maro has an ace of her own up her sleeve.