35 of 87 Bert Harris claims unresolved in Anna Maria

The city of Anna Maria finished 2016 with 35 unresolved Bert Harris claims.

Of the 87 claims submitted since the vacation rental ordinance went into effect April 1, 2016, 52 claims have been settled with relief on the occupancy restriction.

The Bert Harris Jr. Private Property Protection Act of 1995 allows property owners to seek relief if they can prove a government action lowered the value of their property.

Claimants must provide appraisals to establish value, but settlements can either fully or partly restore the rights that existed before the prohibitions, in lieu of a cash settlement.

The city’s VRO limits short-term vacation rentals to an eight-person occupancy.

However, city attorney Becky Vose has brought settlement offers to the commission recommending the city allow two guests per bedroom, plus two additional guests. Some settlements have allowed for occupancy of up to 16 guests.

Beginning in September, Vose also began suggesting purchase offers on some properties. Any property the city purchases would go to a third-party investor, Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy said, and must thereafter follow the ordinance for occupancy rates.

No purchase offer has been accepted.

The city has 150 days to respond to claims. Of 62 claims that have come due, all have received a response from the city and 10 are awaiting a return response from claimants.

There are 17 claims awaiting a response with occupancy requests ranging from 10 guests to 16 guests.

One claim, filed Dec. 1, 2016, by Rick and Kristina Kellar for an undeveloped lot at 501 S. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria, is based not on the VRO but on a land-area-ratio ordinance adopted in 2013that limits the home living area based on the lot size, as well as additional amendments to the LAR ordinance in 2015.

According to the claim filed by attorney Scott Rudacille of Blalock Walters, the Kellars intended to build a dream retirement home in Anna Maria but the LAR ordinance severely restricted their ability to construct the home they planned.

The claim alleges a loss of $88,500 in value based on the limited post-LAR lot coverage. Rudacille argued this ordinance created difficulties for the Kellars, as the wife is disabled and requires elevator accommodations, which further restricts their building plans. Their plans previously included elevator space in the calculation of the land-area-ratio.

Murphy said the city has not drafted a response to the Kellar claim.