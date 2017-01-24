AMOB celebrates 20 years with cocktail fundraiser

In celebration of 20 years of business, the Anna Maria Oyster Bar is donating proceeds from the sale of its birthday cake cocktail to a select charity on the 20th day of every month in 2017.

The restaurant announced it would kick off its anniversary by donating proceeds from the January celebration to the Center of Anna Maria Island.

“Our community has given us such great support and friendships over the past 20 years, that we decided that we would like to turn our monthly celebration into something more than being just about us,” owner and president John Horne said in a statement.

The restaurants raised $390 Jan. 20 for the center from the $5 cocktail. It is a recipe of Pinnacle cake vodka, vanilla vodka, pineapple juice and club soda, rimmed with vanilla frosting and sprinkles and topped with cherries.

In addition to the proceeds Jan. 20, the restaurants will donate $2 from each birthday cocktail throughout the month to the center.

The result of Horne’s generous offer will depend on customers order the cocktail in January, but the center continues to struggle month to month to raise enough revenue to meet its budgeted expenses.

While the organization met a challenge at the end of 2016 to match an anonymous $50,000 donation, accounting for $100,000 toward its deficit, the loss was put at more than $140,000 at the end of October. Final numbers have not been declared for the challenge.

The nonprofit was to hold a community meeting Jan. 23, after The Islander went to press, and was expected to release financial reports through the end 2016.

The AMOB fundraiser repeats in February, although a charity has not been announced.