Anna Maria hiring lobbyist to challenge VRO rollback proposal

The city of Anna Maria is preparing for battle in Tallahassee.

The Anna Maria City Commission unanimously approved Jan. 26 an agreement to hire lobbyist Chip Case with Jefferson Monroe Consulting LLC of Tallahassee to fight a Senate bill that likely would undo the city’s vacation rental ordinance.

The agreement with Case runs five months, includes a $5,000 monthly retainer and provides reimbursement for travel and lodging expenses.

Case will campaign for opposition in the Legislature to the bill filed in December 2016 by state Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota.

Per the agreement, the commission also will be able to direct Case to lobby under the retainer on other legislation, including a House bill submitted by Rep. David Richardson, D-Miami Beach, that would allow unfettered regulation of vacation rentals by municipalities and county governments.

The lobbying agreement also allows either party to end the contract with 30 days’ notice.

Anna Maria has been embroiled in debate about vacation rentals for more than two years. At stake is an ordinance limiting short-term vacation rentals to an eight-person occupancy, among other stipulations, that went into effect April 1, 2016, after several months of discussion.

Steube’s bill would prevent municipalities from legislating against rentals and would negate city ordinances targeting vacation rentals adopted after June 1, 2011.

At the Jan. 26 commission meeting, two residents expressed support for the decision to hire a lobbyist and asked what residents can do to challenge SB188.

Ruth Uecker said she emailed Steube Jan. 23, asking him to talk with Anna Maria residents. Uecker said hiring a lobbyist is “certainly the right way to go” and she applauded the commission for taking up the fight.

“I would like to know what we as private citizens … can do to let this gentleman know that we are not going to roll over and let this happen,” Uecker added.

Resident Amy Tripp told commissioners, “Tell us what to do and we’ll be on it.”

Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy, who was absent from the Jan. 26 meeting, said Jan. 12 that the other two island mayors had turned down his offer to share the cost of the lobbyist.

However, city attorney Becky Vose suggested Jan. 26, with the lobbyist agreement in place, the city might again try to entice Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach to join the lobbying efforts.

Chair Doug Copeland said Anna Maria commissioners should reach out to commissioners in other cities. “It’s not a huge amount of money and if it brings the results we want … it’s a good investment,” Copeland said.

“This is too important. I’m glad we’re taking on different strategies to make our case,” Commissioner Dale Woodland said.

Woodland said he invited Steube to visit the city, but Steube suggested the commission instead visit him at his office.

Behind the lobbyist

Case, owner of the lobbying practice Jefferson Monroe Consulting LLC, has lobbied for the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and Florida Power and Light, among other clients.

He has consulted for the Republican Party of Florida and maintains a political consultancy for Florida legislative races.

As a lobbyist, Case will reach out to committee members set to hear the bill, attend committee and senate meetings, deliver notes and updates on committee meetings and discussions to Anna Maria and encourage senators to vote against the bill.

Citizens also were encouraged by the commission to campaign among their representatives by contacting Steube at 941-342-9162 or emailing him at steube.greg@flsenate.gov. The local Senate District 21, including Anna Maria Island, is represented by Sen. Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton. He can be reached at 941-741-3401 or galvano.bill@flsenate.gov.