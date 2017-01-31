Anna Maria negotiates  more Bert Harris claims

The Anna Maria City Commission approved nine Bert Harris settlement offers Jan. 26, reducing the Bert Harris claims awaiting a response to 56.

City attorney Becky Vose brought suggestions for claims filed Nov. 16-18, 2016, recommending occupancy rates of eight to 12 people.

The Bert Harris Jr. Private Property Protection Act of 1995 allows property owners to seek relief if they can prove a government action lowered the value of their property.

Claimants provide appraisals to establish value and settlements can either fully or partly restore rights that existed before the prohibitions in lieu of a cash settlement. The city has 150 days to respond to claims.

Claimants can either accept the offer or take the matter to the circuit court.

More than 100 Bert Harris claims alleging a combined $37 million loss have been filed against the city since the vacation rental ordinance went into effect April 1, 2016. The ordinance limits occupancy rates for short-term vacation rentals to eight people.

Legislation submitted by state Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, could make the city VRO obsolete.

Senate bill 188 would negate city ordinances adopted after June 1, 2011, that regulate short-term vacation rentals.

The city is hiring a lobbyist to challenge the bill.