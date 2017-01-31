BBPD acquires a new ride

Bradenton Beach Police Chief Sam Speciale tests a new Segway SE-3 Patroller Jan. 24 outside the police station on Highland Avenue. The $10,000Segway was funded by the Bradenton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency. The district recently added a late-night patrol on Bridge Street on weekends. The Segway will allow a patrol officer quicker response in the event of an emergency. Islander Photo: ChrisAnn Silver Esformes