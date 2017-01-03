Bradenton man gets 12 months probation for DUI

A Bradenton man was sentenced to 12 months probation for driving under the influence in Holmes Beach.

Tracy Thrall, 52, pleaded no contest Dec. 19 and was found guilty of the charge.

Holmes Beach Police Department arrested Thrall Dec. 9, 2015, in the 4000 block of Sixth Avenue.

As part of his probation, 12th Circuit Judge Doug Henderson ordered Thrall into a DUI program and to take part in a victim-impact panel.

The judge suspended his license for six months and ordered 50 hours of public service.

If Thrall completes the terms of the probation, he will be eligible for early termination.

In addition to the DUI, the motorist was ticketed for failing to stay in a single lane, but it was dismissed. Thrall was fined $2,241 for the DUI.