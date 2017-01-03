Burglary trial set for Anna Maria woman

A June trial is set for Flora Dawson Webb — wife of ex-Anna Maria Commissioner Chuck Webb.

Flora Webb, of Anna Maria, is charged with burglarizing a doctor’s office in Holmes Beach.

Holmes Beach Police Department arrested Flora Webb Nov. 3, 2016, based on an affidavit from Dr. Scott Kosfeld and a surveillance tape of an Oct. 21 break-in at his medical office, Island Family Physicians, 3909 E. Bay Drive, Suite 100.

Flora Webb worked for her husband’s law office in the same building. She is accused of stealing $200 and office supplies from Kosfeld’s suite.

At a Dec. 22 court hearing, 12th Circuit Judge Susan Maulucci set a May 31 docket sounding and a two-week trial period beginning June 12.

Also in December, the prosecutor filed a statement of potential witnesses and trial exhibits.

Listed as witnesses are Kosfeld and HBPD Officer Steve Ogline. Videotape and reports from the investigation are disclosed as exhibits.

Chuck Webb and Kosfeld also are adversaries in a civil case set for a summary judgment hearing at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.

Webb sued Kosfeld and his wife, Erin Kosfeld, in April 2016, claiming the Kosfelds owe Webb attorney’s fees based on a security agreement they signed. The Kosfelds filed a counterclaim against Webb for breach of duty and to declare the agreement unenforceable.

All hearings are held at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

— Kathy Prucnell