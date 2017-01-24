Coquina site of e-scrap collection

The annual e-scrap and household hazardous waste collection will be Saturday, Jan. 28, at Coquina Beach Gulf Side in Bradenton Beach.

Manatee County Utilities Department in partnership with municipal public works departments coordinates the event, which will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and puts electronics and other materials into a recycling stream rather than the landfill. Some items can be refurbished for reuse and other items can be dismantled for parts and recycled.

People can enter Coquina Beach Gulf Side and drive through a drop-off lane, leaving behind a variety of electronics, including computer hard drives and monitors, printers, copiers, televisions, cassette and DVD players, cellphones, stereos and small appliances, including hair dryers and toasters.

E-scrap collectors also will accept household hazard waste, such as paint and batteries.

Tires, large appliances and medical waste will not be accepted.

For more information, call the utilities department at 941-798-6761.