Counterfeit $10 circulates at BB pier

Some funny money changed hands in Bradenton Beach.

On Jan. 26, Sherman Baldwin, owner of Paradise Boat Tours in Bradenton Beach, reported a counterfeit $10 to the Bradenton Beach Police Department.

Baldwin said an employee received a bill that “looked suspicious.”

“It looked strange, but felt normal,” Baldwin said Jan. 27. “It also was dated 1950.”

Baldwin added, “My staff cannot recall exactly who gave it to us,” but they noticed the bill while “cashing out the register between shifts.”

He said staff use a marker pen that tests for counterfeit money but they did not use the marker until after the sale. When they ran the marker across the bill, a solid black line appeared, indicating the bill is fake.

Baldwin reported the bill to the BBPD, and an officer took it as evidence.

Bradenton Beach Police Chief Sam Speciale said Jan. 27 his department would confirm whether the bill is counterfeit.

“Things like this tend to happen in waves, so we just want to prevent someone else from getting another fake bill,” Sherman said.