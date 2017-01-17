Dolphin Dash 5K winners announced 0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Race organizers announced the names and times of the winners in the sanctioned 5K Dolphin Dash Jan. 14.

The race began at Anna Maria Elementary in Holmes Beach and meandered through neighborhoods on city streets. More than 100 runners participated in the annual AME-Parent Teacher Organization fundraiser, with proceeds going to the PTO.

Parent organizer and AME running coach Jesse Brisson worked ahead of the race to get everyone on their marks.

Winners with times in the 5K are: Overall, Raquel Lesposio 20:39 and Cory Peyerk 17:30.

Master division: Rae Ann Darling 22:07 and Ray Jereuld 19:37.

Grand Master division: Sandy Meneley 24:30 and Bill Cook 20:44.

Senior Grand Master division: Maggie Miller 27:09 and Francis Brisson 21:23.

Veteran division: Caril Westerman 44:06 and Frank Davis 23:08.

Results and the winners of the 1-mile fun run were to be announced after press time.