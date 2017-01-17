Dolphin Dash 5K winners announced

Runners at Anna Maria Elementary cross the finish line Jan. 14 in Holmes Beach at the annual 5K Dolphin Dash and 1-mile fun run. The annual AME-Parent-Teacher Organization fundraiser is the first sanctioned race of the year for the Bradenton Runners Club. Islander Photo: Jack Elka
Mike Stringer and son Nolan Stringer, an Anna Maria Elementary school fifth-grader head for the final turn and the finish line Jan. 14 in the Dolphin Dash 1-mile fun run. Event proceeds benefit the AME-Parent-Teacher Organization. The race was sanctioned by the Bradenton Runners Club. Islander Photos: Karen Riley-Love
Kids of all ages charge into action at the start of the AME Dolphin Dash 1-mile fun run Jan. 14 at the school. Some parents ran the race with their children.
AME student Ewan Cloutier goes airborne Jan. 14 as he pushes for the finish line in the AME Dolphin Dash.
A bystander applauds AME kindergartner Joey Monetti Jan. 14 as he finishes his first Dolphin Dash race, passing Holmes Beach Police officers, who monitored the race course to keep runners safe.
Jack Elka captures a gull’s view of the runners Jan. 14 at Anna Maria Elementary as they cross Gulf Drive in Holmes Beach at the start of the school’s annual 5K Dolphin Dash. Hundreds participated in the annual AME-Parent-Teacher Organization fundraiser on city streets, which also featured a 1-mile fun run. See more pics, page 21. Islander Photo: Jack Elka
Race organizers announced the names and times of the winners in the sanctioned 5K Dolphin Dash Jan. 14.
The race began at Anna Maria Elementary in Holmes Beach and meandered through neighborhoods on city streets. More than 100 runners participated in the annual AME-Parent Teacher Organization fundraiser, with proceeds going to the PTO.
Parent organizer and AME running coach Jesse Brisson worked ahead of the race to get everyone on their marks.
Winners with times in the 5K are: Overall, Raquel Lesposio 20:39 and Cory Peyerk 17:30.
Master division: Rae Ann Darling 22:07 and Ray Jereuld 19:37.
Grand Master division: Sandy Meneley 24:30 and Bill Cook 20:44.
Senior Grand Master division: Maggie Miller 27:09 and Francis Brisson 21:23.
Veteran division: Caril Westerman 44:06 and Frank Davis 23:08.
Results and the winners of the 1-mile fun run were to be announced after press time.