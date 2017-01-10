Grassy Point project nears completion

A number of ongoing beautification projects are nearing completion in Holmes Beach.

The biggest outstanding project in the city is the Grassy Point Preserve, said Dennis Groh of the city parks and beautiﬁcation committee.

Located east of the 3200 block of East Bay Drive and fronting Anna Maria Sound with entry limited to a pedestrian path at the northern terminus of Avenue C, the preserve will reopen to the public upon completion of a boardwalk that is undergoing construction.

“Right now, there’s posted signs that it’s a felony if you come into the construction site because of liability, so you can’t really just go out there on your own,” Groh said.

The 34-acre preserve is the last large undeveloped parcel in the city with natural uplands, wetlands and mangrove hammocks. It’s a project that’s been in the works for 10-15 years, said committee chair Jerry West.

Acquired in 2001 by the city through a $359,945.51 grant from Florida Communities Trust, stipulations for the habitat restoration project require the city provide a boardwalk and walking trails for passive observation, an observational platform, a kayak launch and fishing pier.

During the Jan. 4 parks and beautiﬁcation committee meeting, discussion included members wanting to see what progress was being made, since the boardwalk was built from the water back to the land and the construction area has limited pedestrian access.

“We’re in the same boat,” Groh said, as far as the committee members’ ability to view any progress.

At 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, the city will provide vehicles, from the entrance of the preserve to where the boardwalk starts, for viewing.

“Then we can walk on the boardwalk from there out,” Groh said. “We’re going to observe and see what we like and then discuss it in a public meeting.”

A variety of signage concepts also were discussed that would alert to the Grassy Point Preserve entry. The committee hopes the preserve will be open by mid- to late-February.

“When you have a bunch of people who want to make things happen and don’t care who gets credit, that’s usually when good things happen,” Groh said.