HBPD arrests driver for DUI, tickets for pot

Stopped for speeding in Holmes Beach, a 39-year old Tampa man was arrested for driving under the influence.

Juan Carlos Montero was driving a Chevy SUV at 9:16 p.m. Dec. 14 in the 5200 block of Gulf Drive when Holmes Beach Police Officer Alan Bores clocked the vehicle at 40 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Bores also issued Montero and his passenger Danielle Gregory, 26, of St. Petersburg, notices to appear in court for misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Montero tendered his driver’s license and registration to Bores but allegedly told the officer he’d lost his insurance card.

Bores noted signs of impairment and asked Montero how much alcohol he had consumed. Montero allegedly replied, “A glass of wine.”

The motorist agreed to a roadside sobriety test but, as the officer began, Montero proclaimed they were “biased” against him and refused to cooperate.

Bores reported observing a glass pipe on the SUV center console and found 1.1 grams of marijuana in a black bag found alongside the driver’s seat.

During Bores’ investigation, he reported Gregory jumped out of the vehicle and began yelling. The officer spoke to Gregory, who told him she had marijuana in her purse, according to the HBPD report.

Assisting Bores, HBPD Sgt. Brian Copeman reported finding 1.7 grams of marijuana in Gregory’s purse. She was issued a notice to appear in court for misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Montero was transported to the Manatee County jail, where he refused to submit to blood-alcohol tests.

His arraignment is set at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.