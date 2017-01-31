Holmes Beach arrests 18-year-old for marijuana

An 18-year-old man was arrested for possessing 0.8 grams of marijuana following a Jan. 4 traffic stop.

Andre Goolcharan of Bradenton was arrested in the 700 block of Manatee Avenue after police asked him to leave the Manatee Public Beach parking lot at 11:14 p.m. The park closes at 10 p.m.

Officer Alan Bores reported the driver appeared nervous and he followed the vehicle as the motorist ran a red light and traveled into the bike lane on East Bay Drive.

As the officer made the traffic stop, Bores observed the driver throw an object in the vehicle. He observed marijuana spilled in Goolcharan’s lap and a marijuana cigarette on the passenger floor board, according to the police report.

Bores also reported he observed smoke from a burning incense stick in the vehicle.

Bores ticketed Goolcharan for failing to have a driver’s license, failing to stop at a red light and failing to maintain a single lane.

Goolcharan was transported to the Manatee County jail. He was released on a $720 bond.

His arraignment is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.