Holmes Beach denies after-the-fact tree house permit

“It ought to come down. End of story.”

That was Holmes Beach Mayor Bob Johnson’s answer to what should happen with the tree house following the denial of an application to build after the fact.

Building official Jim McGuinness denied a permit to owners Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen in a Jan. 18 report, “Plan Review Comments.”

“The structure cannot be permitted as located and constructed,” McGuiness concluded, adding “removal of the existing structure will require a demolition permit.”

The owners built the structure in a towering Australian pine tree at 103 29th St. in 2011 after they say city officials verbally approved it.

McGuiness’ report responds to Tran’s Sept. 30, 2016, application for a building permit for an “accessory structure, two-level deck.” And the building official’s review follows the owners’ five-year appeal to city officials, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, a directive from the city’s code enforcement magistrate and in the courts.

While the owners have lost at each level — at the DEP because the city declined to issue a letter of no objection — Tran continues to look for a way to keep the tree house.

She said Jan. 19 she “wasn’t surprised” by the denial, and she may appeal.

McGuiness said the No. 1 reason the structure can’t remain is the construction “within 30 feet of the erosion control line.”

The state owns seaward of the ECL and the city prescribes a 50-foot setback from the ECL in its land development code.

McGuiness’ review also cites violations of state and local coastal-construction-control-line rules, including:

No DEP permit was obtained for construction seaward of CCCL.

The lowest horizontal portion of the deck is at 15.11 feet, “well below” a required 19.4-foot elevation.

The structure is constructed at an 8.5-foot grade, 6.5 feet higher than allowed.

“As a result the storm surge from a 100-year storm event would scour 6.5 feet of soil surface from below the tree house,” the report states.

No evidence the tree house can withstand waves, wind and water debris of a 100-year storm.

No evidence deep-foundation rules were followed.

A hazardous condition is created by glass in the deck railings.

No details were provided on how the structure can be accessed by humans.

Tran believes in the sturdiness of the tree. She said it dates to at least 1940 when her house was built and has withstood numerous storms.

Tran contends the tree and tree house are one unit and together they stabilize the upland area on the beach.

“I can’t move it. To which tree? Where? It’s one unit. It’s one thing.”

Access to the tree house has been limited to a ladder since construction was halted in November 2011. The ladder is used to reach the first deck and stairs lead to a second story at a height of about 15 feet from the beach level.

A Holmes Beach city magistrate in May 2016 imposed a fine of $50 a day that continues until the tree house is found in compliance with city code.

As of Jan. 25, the amount owed the city stood at $27,650.

Tran laments over the fine, “I guess the $50 a day will grow for a while.”