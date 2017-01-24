Holmes Beach man arrested for DUI, drugs

Arrested Jan. 8 for driving impaired, a Holmes Beach man was found possessing drugs — 25 pills marked “Tesla” and 10 Zoloft pills.

Shane Weaver, 27, was stopped by Holmes Beach police in the 100 block of 45th Street after Officer Alan Bores observed Weaver drive across the two middle lines while traveling southbound on Gulf Drive at about 1:46 a.m.

After the stop, Bores asked Weaver what he’d had to drink that night. Weaver allegedly told Bores, “Two beers and a shot.”

Weaver did not perform well on a road sobriety test and was transported to the Manatee County jail after his arrest.

Upon an inventory of Weaver’s vehicle, police found two bags containing Tesla pills in the center console. Tesla is known to be twice as strong as MDMA/Ecstasy.

In addition to Tesla, Holmes Beach police reported finding Zoloft pills and $300 in Weaver’s pocket and $1,372 in his vehicle.

Weaver also was ticketed for refusing to perform a breath test, failing to drive in a single lane and failing to notify the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles of a change of address.

Weaver was held in jail on $28,280 bond, pending a 9 a.m. Friday, Feb.10, arraignment at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.