Holmes Beach police arrest 3 for resisting arrest

Little did Holmes Beach Police Officer Alan Bores know when he first stopped a 2005 red Ford pickup Jan. 18 for straddling two lanes on Marina Drive he’d have a struggle on his hands.

Bores arrested Joseph Cucculelli, 41, James Leary, 39, and Joseph Darby, 37, all with Holmes Beach addresses, at 5503 Marina Drive, near Keyes Marina, after each man allegedly resisted the officer.

On patrol, Bores was traveling north behind the erratic vehicle on Marina Drive at 2:49 a.m.

The officer stopped the vehicle, approached and reported a passenger hanging out the window with a lit cigarette in his hand. As he told the passenger, Leary, to roll up the window, Bores reported Leary became argumentative.

The officer asked the driver, Cucculelli, for his license, insurance and registration, but Cucculelli apparently could not find his insurance information.

As the officer spoke to Cucculelli, he noticed an odor of an alcoholic beverage. He also reported the passengers appeared intoxicated.

Leary and the other passenger, Darby, became argumentative, disrupting Bores’ investigation.

Bores requested Cucculelli to get out of his truck several times, but he allegedly refused. The officer physically pulled him from the truck, placed him under arrest and put him in the back seat of the patrol vehicle.

He asked Leary and Darby to leave the area. They allegedly argued, refused and became aggressive.

Leary became combative and Bores struggled with him on the ground before making his arrest, according to the Holmes Beach report.

Darby interfered with the arrests, refused to leave, and when Bores started to detain him, her ran to the marina docks and jumped on a boat.

Bores removed Darby from the boat and the two struggled on the ground, the report stated.

The three were arrested and transported to Manatee County jail.

According to jail and police records, each man was charged with resisting an officer and disorderly intoxication, with Darby also charged for trespass on the boat.

Cucculelli also was cited for failing to drive in a single lane and no proof of insurance.

All three men posted bond.

Court proceedings will be held at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.