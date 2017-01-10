Marina offers $1 wet slip to Bradenton Beach

The city of Bradenton Beach has issues when it comes to marine patrols, particularly in the anchorage area adjacent to the Historic Bridge Street Pier.

And lives are potentially at risk.

Approximately 35-40 boats, two submerged and awaiting removal, many of them liveaboards in deteriorating condition, anchor in the shallow area near shore with access via a city dock adjacent to the pier.

While in discussion with the West Coast Inland Navigation District to secure funding for a lift at the pier for the BBPD patrol boat, the boat presently is being trailered and kept at the station.

In a Dec. 16, 2016, letter to the commission, Mike Bazzy, owner of Bradenton Beach Marina, 402 Church Ave., offered a wet slip at the marina for the police boat until a lift can be installed at the pier.

In his letter, Bazzy said the marina could provide a slip for $1 for as long as the city needs it.

At the Jan. 5 city meeting, Bazzy voiced his offer to the commission.

Commissioner Marilyn Maro said, “Saving time is saving lives — you have to get there fast or someone could be dead.”

Commissioner John Chappie worried Speciale was not at the meeting to give input.

Mayor Bill Shearon said, “The chief has no problem with the offer — he sees it as a convenience for the city and his department.”

Shearon also pointed out that currently it takes about an hour to launch the boat at the boat ramp at Coquina Beach and motor to the anchorage area. If it were stored at the marina, it would take an officer about 20 minutes to get underway and arrive at the anchorage.

Chappie suggested an agreement would have to be drawn up, but Bazzy said a standard lease would be provided.

Chappie also suggested that to keep a boat in the water, some maintenance would be required.

Bazzy said the bottom of the boat would need to be painted, but that also would be required to store it on a lift.

Commissioner Jake Spooner said keeping a boat in the water can be a “maintenance nightmare,” and he would like to see the lift installed as soon as possible. He said he would like it if, when the new day dock is installed, the police boat lift also could be installed.

Shearon said Speciale is planning for the lift on the north side of the pier, which would require additional permitting from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Bazzy’s offer provides a “stopgap for us to get the boat into the water,” Shearon said.

Chappie motioned to accept the offer at Speciale’s “full discretion,” as well as for city attorney Ricinda Perry to review the lease.

The motion passed with a unanimous vote.

The commission planned to review the agreement with Speciale at its next meeting, noon Thursday, Jan. 19, at city hall, 107 Gulf Drive N.