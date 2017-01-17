Mayors drive appeal to offset costs from vacation rentals

More people, more problems?

That could be the case for the barrier islands.

With tourism on the rise and the seasonal population more than three times the permanent population, the mayors of the island cities have partnered to find funding to offset the increasing impact of infrastructure — a projected $24.5 million deficit over the next 15 years — according to a report coordinated by the three island mayors.

“We’ve got this intensity-of-use issue here,” Holmes Beach Mayor Bob Johnson said Jan. 10, during a city commission work session.

Johnson estimates Holmes Beach has more than 9,000 day visitors, second only to Anna Maria’s estimated daily influx of 13,313.

Bradenton Beach Mayor Bill Shearon attended the Holmes Beach meeting but did not speak. Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy was not present.

The trio of mayors held meetings to seek solutions to their budget problems and Johnson was first to make his presentation.

After failed efforts by the cities to promote solutions with the Manatee County Board of Commissioners, Johnson and the other mayors are recommending their cities develop local municipal options to fund the increasing demands on public safety, transportation, parks and recreation, public buildings, beaches and waterways.

“We can deal with some of this with ad valorem,” Johnson said, adding that the mayors have conceived the creation of a special assessment program that would apply to rentals to fund a portion of the necessary improvements, or a combination of ad valorem and a special assessment district.

In order to determine the viability of such a program, Johnson recommended the city hire Stantec, a consulting group that is currently conducting a similar study for the city of Anna Maria, to undertake a special assessment study for Holmes Beach.

“We can’t just take something that’s been done in another city and copy it,” he said.

Commissioners agreed to allow the mayor to present a contract between the city and Stantec for consideration at the next city commission meeting.

The commission meets next at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at city hall, 5801 Marina Drive.