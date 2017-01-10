Progress: Bradenton Beach CRA awards day dock contract

Progress is being made in Bradenton Beach.

At its Jan. 4 meeting, the Bradenton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency approved the city pier team’s recommendation of Technomarine Group Inc. to build and install a new day dock at the Historic Bridge Street Pier.

Storms in June 2016 from the passage of Tropical Storm Colin in the Gulf of Mexico caused boats in the neighboring anchorage to crash into the dock, rendering it temporarily unusable and permanently damaged.

The pier team reviewed three bids to replace the dock and recommended contractor Technomarine, based in North Palm Beach, to the CRA.

At $119,980, Technomarine’s bid was the lowest.

When the request for proposals closed Nov. 14, Bradenton Beach Police Chief Sam Speciale, who chairs the pier team, and team members Steve Gilbert, city building official, and Tom Woodard, public works director, reviewed the proposals.

The criteria for evaluating the bids included contractor background and experience, financial history, unique system characteristics, technical characteristics, estimated time to complete the project, warranty and references.

“Each of us evaluated the bids separately, but when you look back, our evaluations were very closely matched,” Speciale said Jan. 4.

Following Speciale, Technomarine representative Ben Talbert spoke to the CRA.

Commissioner Jake Spooner asked Talbert if the dock system would include concrete floats. Talbert replied that Technomarine only uses plastic and aluminum floats.

“The benefit is longevity,” Talbert said. “You don’t have to worry about cracks in the concrete, allowing water to affect the rebar and damage the structure.”

Commissioner/CRA Chair Ralph Cole asked Talbert how much wave action the proposed day dock could withstand.

Talbert said the dock would withstand a 3-4 foot swell.

Cole said a 3-4 foot chop could be likely, more so than a swell.

Talbert said the dock is equipped to handle choppy conditions and that a swell would be more dangerous to the dock.

City attorney Ricinda Perry inquired about Technomarine’s warranty.

Talbert said as long as the city keeps up with an established maintenance schedule, Technomarine will honor its warranty.

Speciale gave the CRA the pier team’s recommendation and discussion opened around the dais.

Commissioner John Chappie, also CRA vice chair, said he wanted to clarify the difference between the CRA district and the city, as it has been a source of confusion.

“The CRA is a separate agency that uses incremental tax dollars specific to the CRA district, per state statute,” Chappie said.

The CRA district is the area of the city bordered by Cortez Road, Sarasota Bay, including the Historic Bridge Street Pier, Fifth Street South and the Gulf of Mexico.

A motion was made to approve Technomarine as the successful bidder.

Before the vote, the members went around the dais again for final comment.

When it came to Chappie, he said, “This floating dock facility is such an important piece of the puzzle for what the CRA area is all about … I thank the commission and pier team for the work that’s been done.”

The Technomarine proposal passed 6-1, with Shearon voting nay due to concerns over the city managing the project.