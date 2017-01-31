Sex offender visits Holmes Beach

A sex offender is residing temporarily in Holmes Beach, according to a Jan. 25 Florida Department of Law Enforcement bulletin.

The 54-year-old male offender registered a temporary address in the 6600 block of Gulf Drive, according to the FDLE news release. He is registered at a permanent address in Washington County, Maine.

In 2006-07, he was convicted of sex offenses in Maine.

The FDLE registry also lists the following:

• A 58-year-old male offender in the 100 block of Ninth Street North in Bradenton Beach.

• A 52-year-old male offender in the 100 block of Crescent Drive in Anna Maria.

• A 54-year-old male offender in the 4200 block of the 129th Street West in Cortez.

• A 56-year-old male transient offender in Anna Maria.

Florida law requires sexual offenders to report within 48 hours to the sheriff’s office of any county where they establish a permanent, temporary or transient residence.

Sex offenders also must report every 30 days while maintaining a transient residence.