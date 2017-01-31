Sex offender visits Holmes Beach

January 31, 2017

A sex offender is residing temporarily in Holmes Beach, according to a Jan. 25 Florida Department of Law Enforcement bulletin.

The 54-year-old male offender registered a temporary address in the 6600 block of Gulf Drive, according to the FDLE news release. He is registered at a permanent address in Washington County, Maine.

In 2006-07, he was convicted of sex offenses in Maine.

The FDLE registry also lists the following:

• A 58-year-old male offender in the 100 block of Ninth Street North in Bradenton Beach.

• A 52-year-old male offender in the 100 block of Crescent Drive in Anna Maria.

• A 54-year-old male offender in the 4200 block of the 129th Street West in Cortez.

• A 56-year-old male transient offender in Anna Maria.

Florida law requires sexual offenders to report within 48 hours to the sheriff’s office of any county where they establish a permanent, temporary or transient residence.

Sex offenders also must report every 30 days while maintaining a transient residence.

More from The Islander

One thought on “Sex offender visits Holmes Beach

  1. John Pontier

    While this is all good information to have, why don’t you also publish the names and addresses of people who commit murders, assaults, burglaries, fraud, etc.?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*