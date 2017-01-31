Sex offender visits Holmes Beach

A sex offender is residing temporarily in Holmes Beach, according to a Jan. 25 Florida Department of Law Enforcement bulletin.
The 54-year-old male offender registered a temporary address in the 6600 block of Gulf Drive, according to the FDLE news release. He is registered at a permanent address in Washington County, Maine.
In 2006-07, he was convicted of sex offenses in Maine.
The FDLE registry also lists the following:
• A 58-year-old male offender in the 100 block of Ninth Street North in Bradenton Beach.
• A 52-year-old male offender in the 100 block of Crescent Drive in Anna Maria.
• A 54-year-old male offender in the 4200 block of the 129th Street West in Cortez.
• A 56-year-old male transient offender in Anna Maria.
Florida law requires sexual offenders to report within 48 hours to the sheriff’s office of any county where they establish a permanent, temporary or transient residence.
Sex offenders also must report every 30 days while maintaining a transient residence.
While this is all good information to have, why don’t you also publish the names and addresses of people who commit murders, assaults, burglaries, fraud, etc.?