State drops drug case

The Office of 12th Circuit State Attorney dropped a case against a New Jersey man arrested in Bradenton Beach.

Anthony J. Cerami, 27, was arrested in September 2016 for possessing pills without a prescription after Bradenton Beach police responded to alleged threats at the Bridge Tender Inn & Dockside Bar, 135 Bridge St.

The prosecutor filed a notice with the court Dec. 19, declining to file charges.

An interdepartmental memo from Assistant State Attorney Travis Mellish stated charges would not be filed because Cerami’s attorney provided prescriptions that indicate his client lawfully possessed the controlled substances.