Student artists Karin Okamura, Hunter Kolbars and Keiyi Okamura paint cardboard boxes Jan. 21 outside Fisherman’s Hall in Cortez in preparation for the Feb. 18-19 Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival. The boxes will become garbage receptacles at the event. Karen and Keiyi attend Manatee School For the Arts in Palmetto and Hunter attends Manatee High School. Islander Courtesy Photo: Kris Martinez