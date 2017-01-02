The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, Jan 4, 2017

ITEMS FOR SALE

MICROWAVE: ABOVE-STOVE, white, $75. 941-356-1456.

WICKER HENRY LINK sofa, loveseat, chair, ottoman with cushions, end tables, coffee table, $1,500. 941-504-0526.

COMPUTER: DELL DUAL core, refurbished, $80. 941-756-6728.

HUFFY CRUISER BIKE: Women’s, like new. Seldom used. $50. 941-779-9470.

DINING TABLE: 75-by-45 inches, solid ash wood and four upholstered chairs, 24-inch leaf. $500 obo. 941-592-7548.

1970S BASEBALL, FOOTBALL, basketball cards, $50 and under. Bats, signed balls. 941-524-3955.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

ANNOUNCEMENTS

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS MEETING: 7 p.m. Thursday nights at Church of the Annunciation, 4408 Gulf Drive, Bradenton Beach. Contact number: 813-494-6518.

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cell phone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS of Anna Maria Island. View and purchase online: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

GARAGE SALES

ROSER THRIFT SHOP and Annex: Open 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Donations preferred on Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m. 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. 941-779-2733.

LOST & FOUND

LOST: LONG HEAVY gold chain with blue stone. Lost Dec. 26 near 47th Street, Holmes Beach. Reward. Call 908-963-1702.

PETS

PET PAL PET sitting: Short and long term, in your house or mine. 15-year Island resident. 941-704-5937. e.davies5937@gmail.com.

PLEASE FOSTER A pet! Moonracer Animal Rescue, 941-896-6701. www.moonraceranimalrescue.com.

TRANSPORTATION

GOT A CAR u wanna sell? The good, the bad, the ugly. Call now, 727-400-1910.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

PONTOON BOAT RENTAL Create life long memories. Call 941-518-3868 or see boatflorida.net.

MALONE KAYAK TRAILER for 2-3 kayaks, stored in garage. $1,325. 941-778-4086.

HELP WANTED

ORGANIST/CHOIR DIRECTOR: Our church is in need of an organist and or choir director in Bradenton Beach. This is a part-time position with two Sunday services from now through Easter, and one thereafter. Please, call Diane Miller for information, 941-725-1175.

MATURE PERSON TO clean private homes with me on a regular basis. Call 941-518-5890.

REPORTER WANTED: Full-to-part-time. Print media, newspaper experience or journalism degree required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org .

KIDS FOR HIRE

RED CROSS-CERTIFIED babysitter and high school honor student. Call or text Isabel, 941-545-7995.

SERVICES

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

ISLAND COMPUTER GUY, 37 years experience. On-site PC repairs, upgrades, buying assistance and training. Call Bill, 941-778-2535.

CLEANING: RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL and resort. Love what we do, love to work. 941-756-4570.

PRESSURE WASHING AND windows: Commercial, residential and resorts. Roofs, buildings, houses driveways, paver sealing, etc. 941-251-5948.

AUTHORITY ONE SERVICES: Cleaning, vacation rentals, resorts, real estate, commercial/residential cleaning. Ask about our other services. Call 941-565-3931.

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

NEED A RIDE to the airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Call Gary, 863-409-5875. Email: gvoness@aol.com .

WILDLIFE REMOVAL AND relocation: Problem solving for all animals, big and small. Call Joe, Westcoast Nuisance Wildlife Service. 941-720-4152.

FEMALE CAREGIVER SEEKING employment. Light housekeeping, making meals, running errands. Certified, references. Call Michelle, 801-833-8146.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call William Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

RELAXING MASSAGE IN the convenience of your home or hotel. Massage by Nadia, more than 19 years on Anna Maria Island. Call today for an appointment, 941-518-8301. MA#0017550.MA#0017550.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

TREES BY BREEZE: Tree trimming, landscapes, maintenance, insured. “What’s said is good as done.” 941-778-2837.

ISLAND LAWN SPRINKLER Service: Repairs, installs. Your local sprinkler company since 1997. Call Jeff, 941-778-2581.

SHELL DELIVERED AND spread. $50/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, top soil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

NATURE’S DESIGN LANDSCAPING. Design and installation. Tropical landscape specialist. Residential and commercial. 35 years experience. 941-448-6336.

STRAIGHT SHOT LANDSCAPE: Aggregate driveways, shell stone, mulch, palms, construction, demolition, fencing, pressure washing, hauling debris and transport. Shark Mark, 941-301-6067.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

CUSTOM REMODELING EXPERT. All phases of carpentry, repairs and painting. Insured. Meticulous, clean, sober and prompt. Paul Beauregard, 941-730-7479.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

JERRY’S HOME REPAIR: Carpentry, handyman, light hauling, pressure washing. Jack of all trades. Call 941-778-6170 or 941-447-2198.

ISLE TILE: QUALITY installation floors, counters, backsplashes, showers. Licensed, insured. Call Chris at 941-302-8759.

ANNA MARIA HOME Accents: 20 years experience in building and remodeling. Local, licensed and insured. No job too small. We accept all major credit cards. 786-318-8585.

GARAGE FLOOR COATING: Standard two-car garage, starting at $450. Please, call 786-318-8585. We accept all major credit cards.

PROFESSIONAL PAINTING SERVICES: Prompt and reliable, meticulous, thorough, quality workmanship. Interior/exterior. Also minor repairs and carpentry. Free written estimates. Bill Witaszek, 941-307-9315.

RENTALS

WEEKLY/MONTHLY/ANNUAL rentals: wide variety, changes daily. SunCoast Real Estate, 941-779-0202, or 1-800-732-6434. www.suncoastinc.com.

SEASONAL RENTAL available: 2BR/2BA all amenities. Ground floor, pool, no pets/smoking. 941-363-1227.

HOLMES BEACH: WESTBAY Cove condo. Second floor with views of bay, lush landscaping. 2BR/2BA, large lanai and laundry room. Two heated pools, tennis courts, one block to Gulf beach. Available December, January, $2,800/month, March, $3,200/month. 30-day minimum. terryaposporos@gmail.com. 941-778-8456.

PERICO REMODELED 2BR/2BA: Loft, lanai, garage, furnished, gated community, pools. Seasonal or annual. 941-545-4033.

VACATION RENTALS: ISLAND canal home. 3BR/2BA, pool, $1,500/week. Perico Bay Club villa, 2BR/2BA, one-car garage for January, $3,300. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

ANNA MARIA SEASONAL rental: Elevated home, 2BR/2BA. Available January-March, $3,600/monthly. Walk to beach and restaurants. See: 208palmave.com . 813-251-9201, for inquiries.

SEASON RENTAL: BRADENTON Beach. 75 steps to beach 2BR/2BA, full kitchen, newly remodeled, beautiful. Available January through April. Call 813-917-5270 or 813-917-0769.

REAL ESTATE

REAL ESTATE: BUY, sell, invest. Enjoy. Billi Gartman, Realtor, An Island Place Realty. 941-545-8877. www.AnnaMariaLife.com .

STARTING FROM THE upper $200,000s. Only minutes from the beach, this new, active adult community is perfectly located just south of Manatee Avenue off Village Green Parkway. Perfectly designed, open 2BR or 3BR/2BA plus den and two-car garage floor plans. Luxurious amenities, pool, spa, gym, pickleball and fenced-in dog park. HOA only $190/month. Models open daily. Contact us, 941-254-3330. www.MirabellaFlorida.com .

FIND REAL ESTATE at brokersandra.com . Call Sandra Glantz, 941-799-9229. Licensed Real Estate Professional, Wagner Realty.

REAL ESTATE DEALS: 2BR/2BA villa, updated, $95,000. Whitfield Estates, completely updated 3BR/2BA home, $229,000. Call Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

REDUCED, $85,000. BEACH trailer. Furnished, updated, sleeps five, two full baths, no pets. Two parking spots, age 55-plus. Pictures: www.pinespark.net . 54 Bay Drive, Bradenton Beach. 603-508-2039.

SUNNY SHORES MOBILE home: 1965 Sun Home, 768 sf. Master bedroom, second bedroom or family room, one bath. Furnished, newer appliances and counter, dishwasher, sofa bed. New roof-over. Shed with equipped laundry. Spectrum full service. You own the land. No mandatory fees. Social club membership available. Pet friendly. On Palma Sola Bay with commercial marina, ramp, county park. $98,500 or best offer. Off Cortez Road, 3836 115th St. W., Bradenton. Appointment, 941-794-6543.

OPEN SUNDAY: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 8. 2216 Ave. C., Bradenton Beach. Custom 3BR/2BA home with elevator, two-car garage and bonus room. Plans for a pool. Built in 2003, still like brand new! Call Gail Tutewiler, Island Real Estate, 941-705-0227.