WMFR finds fire code violation on Spring Lane

The West Manatee Fire Rescue District has determined that two fences installed along Spring Lane create a potential problem for first-responders.

WMFR Chief Tom Sousa wrote to Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy Jan. 4 stating that a resident alerted the fire district that fencing had been installed along property lines at 103 Spring Ave. and 108 Magnolia Ave.

The backyard fencing of the Magnolia Avenue address and the fencing of the Spring Avenue parking lot both run along Spring Lane, restricting travelers to a narrow path.

Spring Lane is a short, 10-foot-wide one-way shell road running parallel to the beachfront north of the Sandbar Restaurant on Spring Avenue.

According to the Manatee County Property Appraiser’s website, the Magnolia Avenue property is owned by Sarasota residents Richard and Christine Mason.

The other fencing encloses a parking lot for the Sandbar Restaurant at 100 Spring Ave. The restaurant leases the parking lot from Tampa residents Michael and Louis Caltagirone, according to the property appraiser’s website.

Sousa said the fences could impede WMFR’s ability to provide timely fire suppression for the properties along the beachfront portion of Spring Lane.

Two properties in particular, at 204 Spring Lane and 206 Spring Lane, are at risk because of the fence, he said.

According to the fire code, fire department access roads should have an unobstructed width of at least 20 feet. Because Spring Lane was platted in the early 1900s, Sousa said, the lane is only 10 feet wide. The construction of the fences along property lines limits travel on the narrow lane.

WMFR recommends a minimum width of 16 feet to provide adequate passage for fire equipment and firefighters.

Because the lane and property lines were platted before the fire codes were created, Sousa said, neither the city nor the fire district can force the property owners to remove the fences, as they follow property lines.

His letter to the mayor stated the WMFR was willing to work with both the city and the property owners to resolve the potential risk.

The WMFR had not contacted the property owners as of Jan. 6, Sousa said.