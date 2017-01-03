Woman ticketed for marijuana on Bridge Street

Bradenton Beach police issued a notice to appear in court to a 44-year-old woman for possessing marijuana without a prescription.

Michelle Bowling, who lists a Bradenton Beach boat anchorage and Bradenton addresses in court documents, was ticketed for misdemeanor possession of 6.5 grams of cannabis.

Officer Steven Masi approached Bowling in the 200 block of Bridge Street Dec. 19 and advised he’d heard she was selling and using cannabis and carrying a revolver. She disputed the information and agreed to a search of her bag and person.

During the search, a clear bag with green leafy substance was found around her waist.

Bowling told the officer the cannabis was hers — an herb she used for pain and claimed it’s legal in Florida.

Masi asked if she had a prescription, but she responded no.

Florida’s medical marijuana law went into effect Jan. 3, but as of yet is unregulated.

The state constitutional amendment makes marijuana legal for people with debilitating diseases as determined and prescribed by a state-licensed physician.

Regulations to implement the statewide measure approved in the November 2016 election are expected by the end of June.

The rules will relate to the issuance of identification cards, qualifications of caregivers and treatment centers.

Bowling is scheduled to appear in court for the misdemeanor violation at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

About a week before the marijuana notice, BBPD Officer Eric Hill issued Bowling a citation for failing to register her 10-foot 2006 boat.