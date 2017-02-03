3 resign from center after-school program

Three employees at the Center of Anna Maria Island — all working in the Beyond The Classroom program either full or part time — have resigned.

Children enrolled in the BTC after-school program will remain at Anna Maria Elementary for BTC until March 10, when the center should hopes to have its staffing problem resolved, executive director Kristen Lessig said.

The normal monthly fee to host the after-school care program at the elementary school was waived, Lessig said.

Lessig said AME does not want to run the program long-term, mostly because the AME staff would be required to work longer hours. Other schools in the county either host an after-school program or organizations such as the Bradenton Y host the program at the school.

Until the center makes other arrangements with the school or hires replacements, recreation director Will Schenerlein, art/culture coordinator Susan Udermann and youth leadership coordinator Alyssa Hibert will assist in BTC, along with a volunteer, AME parent Shawn McCarthy.

Emily Moss, who led the BTC program, resigned in late January to care for a son who requires medical attention.

Moss had been on leave since November and, in the interim, center staff donated some 350 vacation hours “to keep her onboard while the Mosses figured out what they would do,” Lessig said.

Following Moss’s resignation, BTC program assistant Rainia Lardas resigned to take a position at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, where she had previously worked.

Additionally, sports manager Drew Mitchell, who held the required license to drive the bus that transports students from Anna Maria Elementary to the center, informed Lessig in January he was resigning to attend to family matters.

Lessig said she is accepting resumes for BTC program employees.

“We are meeting with all interested candidates who want to be part of creating quality youth programs at the center, so if anyone has an area of expertise they can contribute, even if it’s part-time, we’re considering all options,” she said.

For information, call the center at 941-778-1908 or AME at 941-708-5525.