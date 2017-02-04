4 new Bert Harris claims hit Holmes Beach

The claims keep rolling in.

Four new Bert Harris claims were filed Feb. 14 against the city of Holmes Beach, adding to an existing 19 claims.

Attorneys for property owners allege two city vacation rental ordinances — one limiting occupancy to two persons per bedroom or six persons, whichever is greater, and another ordinance requiring licensing and inspections to enforce occupancy — resulted in a loss of reasonable investment-backed expectations and inordinate burdens under the Bert J. Harris Jr. Private Property Rights Protection Act.

The new claims are:

• 303 61st St. Unit A, Tugboat Properties LLC. $240,000. The owner alleges damages from the city occupancy restrictions to the four-bedroom home.

• 303 61st St., Unit B, Steven A. Sheline, $240,000. Sheline claims the occupancy limits inordinately burdened his rights as the owner of a four-bedroom home.

• 302 65th St., Thomas and Katherine Hayes, $255,000. The Hayes allege damages due to the occupancy limits on their five-bedroom rental home.

• 401 75th St., Christian and Felicia Tyler, $310,000. The owners allege the city occupancy limits caused a diminution in value of their four-bedroom rental home.