Anna Maria opens RFPs for city pier repair

Anna Maria is moving forward with plans to restore its 105-year-old city pier on Tampa Bay at the east end of Pine Avenue.

Three engineering firms responded to the city of Anna Maria’s request for proposals to engineer repairs to the Anna Maria City Pier.

At the bid opening Feb. 14, Mayor Dan Murphy announced proposals from Palm Beach-based Wantman Group Inc., McLaren Engineering Group of Orlando and Taylor Engineering Inc. based in Northdale.

Murphy said he is in the process of ranking the proposals, after which he will bring them to the commission for approval.

He said the city would begin negotiations by reaching out to the highest ranked company to discuss a time frame and costs.

None of the proposals include dollar amounts, he said.

Murphy said he would rank the proposals by the experience of the firm, the team members, the abilities of the personnel and their approach to the project.

The RFP requested structural engineering services for replacing the utilities that run under the pier, removing abandoned pilings and designing a system to protect the pier in future storms. The city also wants assistance seeking permits and supervision of construction.

Discussions about the role of the tenant, Mario Schoenfelder, in funding the repair of the pier are ongoing.

The next city commission meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at city hall, 10005 Gulf Drive.