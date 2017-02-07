Bradenton Beach accepts $1 marina offer to dock police boat

Just about any boater would call it a good deal.

Bradenton Beach commissioners have agreed to Bradenton Beach Marina’s $1-per-year lease offer for dock space for the Bradenton Beach Police Department patrol boat.

At its Feb. 2 meeting, the commission voted 4-1 to approve the agreement. Commissioner Ralph Cole cast the dissenting vote.

In a Dec. 16 letter to the commission, Mike Bazzy, owner of Bradenton Beach Marina, 402 Church Ave., offered the city a wet slip at the marina for the police boat.

In his letter, Bazzy said he is aware that Chief Sam Speciale is working to have a lift installed at the pier as a permanent solution, but the marina offered dock space for $1 in the interim.

At the Feb. 2 meeting, Bradenton Beach Mayor Bill Shearon said Bazzy’s offer is generous, that city attorney had reviewed the lease agreement submitted by Bazzy, Bradenton Beach Police Chief Sam Speciale is “fine with it,” and BBPD Officer Eric Hill was planning to check out the slip.

Perry said the lease language is “very pro forma,” but in essence the city would be responsible for any damage to the boat while stored at the marina.

Commissioner John Chappie asked if this applied even if an employee of the marina caused the damage.

Perry replied, “Yes,” but it is standard for such an agreement.

Shearon agreed with Perry.

“This would be the beginning of the end,” Cole said. “As soon as you put the boat in the water, it won’t be the same.”

Shearon said the intention was never to leave the boat in the water all the time, just on weekends or at times the BBPD determines quick access would be beneficial, such as during holidays or special events.

Cole said he is concerned with liability and he thinks Perry should talk with Bazzy and see if any changes can be made to the agreement.

Shearon said when Bazzy submitted the agreement, he said the lease could not be changed.

Commissioner Jake Spooner said changing the lease would require the purchase of insurance for the marina only for the police boat, and he did not think Bazzy would do that.

Perry expressed a concern that Bazzy has previously sued the city.

“We know they don’t have a problem with suing the city,” Perry said.

Cole repeated that he thinks accepting the offer is a bad idea and the commission should focus on moving forward with the proposed lift on the pier.

The BBPD patrol boat is maintained on a trailer at the police station while the city is in discussion with the West Coast Inland Navigation District to secure funding for a boatlift at the Historic Bridge Street Pier.

The lift would allow law enforcement to react quickly to complaints or emergencies in the anchorage adjacent to the pier.

Spooner said he doesn’t think it will take long to get the lift on the pier but, in the meantime, this provides the police with quicker access to the anchorage area — where there have been problems in the past.

The motion to approve the lease passed with Cole voting “nay.”

The next commission meeting will be at noon Thursday, Feb. 16, at city hall, 107 Gulf Drive N.