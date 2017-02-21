Bradenton man pleads no contest to drug charges

A 45-year-old Bradenton man arrested in Bradenton Beach with illegal drugs pleaded no contest to drug charges and 12th Circuit Judge Deno Economou granted him three years without jail to prove himself.

The judge sentenced Robert F. Jones, 45, Jan. 31 to 36 months drug probation on three felony counts of possessing controlled substances and one felony count of possessing marijuana.

Bradenton Beach police arrested Jones in June 2016 in the parking lot at Coquina Beach. The police reported finding in Jones’ possession a bag with 62.5 grams of marijuana, which field-tested positive for the drug, marijuana lollipops and 80 Xanax, oxycodone and suboxone tablets, as well as 103 $1 bills and $1,711 bundled in a hair tie.

Jones’ probation order requires him to report to a court officer, undergo a drug evaluation, complete a drug program on his first attempt and perform 75 hours of community service.

Other terms of his probation include not possessing a firearm and not engaging in or associating with anyone engaged in a criminal activity.

The judge waived the cost of supervision and assessed more than $700 in court costs, fines and fees.