Center board members discuss budget, fundraising events

A number of programs, events and initiatives are in the works to fundraise for the Center of Anna Maria Island.

At a meeting Jan. 30, the center board of directors reviewed its year-to-date financial status — the nonprofit continues to operate in the red — and events on the calendar.

Events include a dinner theater presentation of “Shag Another Day: The Convention of Evil-Doers,” Feb. 17-18 at the center; a rat pack dinner tribute March 11; and the annual tour of homes March 18.

Executive director Kristen Lessig said the murder mystery is expected to earn the center $30,000 from tickets and sponsorships, the tribute concert is projected to bring in $5,000 and the annual tour of homes is expected to net $35,000.

However, the events and the revenue anticipated do not appear sufficient to cover the center’s monthly expenses — almost $100,000 in December — or to address the $135,000 deficit.

Lessig said she plans to address the Anna Maria City Commission Feb. 9 to request city funding.

While the city allocated $20,000 for the municipal budget year that began Oct. 1 for institutions like the center, Anna Maria has not dispersed money to the center. In August 2016, the city commission approved a resolution requiring approval from the commission for donations over $2,500 and the city may require a formal request before disbursing funds.

In a presentation, board member Sam Pakbaz asked board members to encourage businesses to take part in a new fundraiser. As conceived by Pakbaz, businesses would reduce the cost of a customer purchase by accepting center tokens for payment.

In an email, Pakbaz said he hopes to launch the “Sandollar” initiative and begin selling sand dollar tokens in March at the center and at participating businesses. He expects the tokens to sell in packs of 100 for $20.

The center makes $20 and businesses make up the rewards.

The initiative allows businesses to help fundraise for the center on their own terms, Pakbaz said.

“No one I’ve talked to about this has said no … they’re all receptive to it,” he said.

Lessig also announced the following grants: a $30,000 William G. and Marie Selby Foundation grant awarded Dec. 31, a Rotary Club of Bradenton grant Jan. 23 for the Center Moves initiative and an Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce Giving Back trolley grant Jan. 25.

Financial picture

An overhaul of the center’s accounting method in November and December 2016 allowed the nonprofit to divide expenses into six cost centers, treasurer Jim Froeschle said at the meeting.

“This is an enormous step forward in terms of accuracy,” Froeschle said.

Froeschle also noted that the center switched its accounting firm to Ellenton CPA to lower costs.

“Kristen does a great job handling details,” Froeschle said. “This overhaul more easily allows us to see the big picture.”

The board reviewed the center’s November and December financials.

In November, the center reported $57,000 in income, but the month ended $49,200 in the red.

In December, the center reported $192,300 in income, including more than $100,000 raised from an anonymous donation and matching fundraiser. After expenses, the center’s net income for December was $80,900, the first month of this fiscal year to produce a positive net income.

Year-to-date, however, the center is $135,000 in the red. More than $300,000 of the center’s $479,000 in income in this fiscal year came from fundraising initiatives.

“We are more dependent on private donations than we’ve been in a long time,” Froeschle said.