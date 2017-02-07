Commission seeks Ugly Grouper site-plan revisions

Growing the Ugly Grouper is proving difficult.

Even with a special exception for remote parking, there’s apparently still not enough parking for the expansion plans at the mostly outdoor restaurant-bar.

Holmes Beach commissioners met Jan. 24 during a work session and discussed the site plan for the Ugly Grouper, 5704 Marina Drive. Up for consideration is and addition that increases the number of seats to 300 — 130 seats inside and 170 seats outside. Currently, there are 10 inside seats and 86 outdoor seats, according to the Grouper’s amended site plan, submitted Jan. 19 by Allison Engineering, Inc. on behalf of the restaurant.

Commission Chair Judy Titsworth said her biggest concern with the expansion is the lunchtime crowd and the small number of parking spaces. The city requires one parking spot for three seats at restaurants. Based on a parking study completed by the restaurant, the site plan includes parking for cars, golf carts and bicycles, but there is a shortage of 14 vehicle spots.

City planner Bill Brisson said he also had issues with the site plan, including the lack of a required loading zone, the presence of a grass parking lot and the shortage of parking spaces.

“I found it to be close,” Brisson said about the number of parking spots meeting peak demand. “They could probably accommodate the parking. Some people will walk or trolley or bike in the afternoon.”

Commissioners discussed reducing the number of parking spaces required by the code based on the varied modes of transportation. However, the city commission reduced restaurant seating several years ago to account for alternative transportation, including the island trolley.

Another problem addressed by Brisson, the Grouper’s proposed golf cart parking area, fronting on 57th Street, is on grass, and “three is no provision in the (land development code) for grass parking,” Brisson said.

Building official Jim McGuinness said there is room to add more parking spaces. Owners of the Grouper purchased four properties adjacent to the restaurant to provide additional parking, including a real estate office and car wash on Marina Drive, along with two vacant commercial lots on 57th Street.

Bob Dwyer, renovation project manager for the restaurant, told commissioners the Grouper can add more parking.

“There’s never been a parking problem,” Dwyer said. “We’re just dying to get things cleaned up over there,” he added.

Dwyer pleaded his case to get the restaurant plan approved before the 2017 tourist season ends in April.

He asked to have “some of the site-plan approved. We’ve been working for a couple of years . …We’ll lose the season if we don’t get it.”

City attorney Patty Petruff agreed the biggest issue seemed to be the parking and suggested the Grouper maximize the number of parking spaces to accommodate the number of seats requested.

Another option, Titsworth said, is to reduce the number of indoor seats to accommodate the parking shown in the site plan.

Commissioners agreed to consider the site plan approval at the next meeting if the Grouper meets stipulations outlined by the commission before its next work session, including adding additional parking, moving a performance stage and outside tables a required 25 feet from the property line and providing a required off-street loading space.

“We can get more parking,” Dwyer said. “We don’t expect to fill all the seats, but we want the opportunity to do it.”

Commissioners will meet next at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at city hall, 5801 Marina Drive.