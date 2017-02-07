Cortez woman pleads no contest to DUI

A no-contest plea to a charge of driving under the influence in November 2016 has ended in an order for a 12-month probation and assessment of $2,366 in fines and costs.

Twelfth Circuit Judge Doug Henderson sentenced Alicia Moore, 30, to the DUI probation and time served in jail for driving on a revoked license.

The judge suspended Moore’s license for six months, impounded her vehicle 10 days and ordered an ignition device installed for six months.

Moore was ordered to complete 50 hours of public service, a DUI program and a victim-impact panel. He allowed public service work in lieu of fines and costs.

Moore was stopped by Holmes Beach police Aug. 26 for failing to drive in a single lane. She provided authorities with breath samples about three times the legal blood-alcohol limit.