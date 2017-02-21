Drug ODs rise

About two years ago, a heroin epidemic hit Manatee County hard.

And the sheriff’s office began tracking overdoses.

The epidemic crosses over all races and socio-economic lines, according to MCSO public information director Dave Bristow.

Most ODs were heroin-related in 2016, but cocaine, pills and a combination of drugs, also are to blame.

“I see a lot of ODs and a lot of deaths,” Bristow said.

“It’s not the type of problem we can arrest our way out of,” he said.

In 2016, MCSO made 1,017 drug-related arrests, compared with 866 in 2015. As of Jan. 17 this year, Bristow reported 60 overdoses and 12 drug-associated deaths.

“It’s a problem you need treatment facilities, educators and law enforcement all working on,” Bristow said.

The MCSO reports the following:

OD incidents OD deaths

January 12 0

February 14 1

March 43 0

April 27 2

May 14 1

June 73 4

July 302 23

August 248 22

September 210 11

October 175 11

November 53 7

December 37 3

2016 Totals 1,208 85

In addition to the MCSO, EMS responded to 1,200-plus calls. EMTs and paramedics administer Naloxone, an opiate-reversal medication, to revive people who have overdosed. The drug also is available to people by prescription.

Sold under brand name Narcan and others, the medication cost less than $1 per dose in 2005, according to an August 2016 article in the Business Insider. It now costs $22 per dose at a CVS store in West Bradenton.

In February, Drug Free Manatee hosted its first opiate seminars for the public.