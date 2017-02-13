Flag football’s youth league passes season midpoint

The kids taking part in flag football at the Center of Anna Maria Island moved past the midpoint of the season and the haves and have nots are revealing themselves in each of the league’s three age divisions.

The top contenders for the 8-10 division appear to be Truly Nolen, which sits on top with a 4-1 record, and Bark & Co. Real Estate, on their heels at 3-1-1. Salty Printing at 3-3 and Beach to Bay Construction at 2-2-1 round out the upper half of the standings. Lancaster Design and Cloud Pest Control slot into the fifth and sixth spots in the standings with matching 2-3 records while Slim’s Place is riding in seventh on a 1-4 record.

Miller Electric with a 5-0 record tops the 11-13 division and is the only unbeaten team in the league. Miller is closely pursued by Planet Stone, which is 4-1, while Progressive Cabinetry is alone in third place at 2-2. Tyler’s Ice Cream at 1-4 and 0-5 Anna Maria Oyster Bar complete the 11-13 standings.

The 14-17 division might be the most interesting, with three teams pursuing title aspirations. Sign-A-Rama and Intechgrate Systems are tied with 3-1-1 records, but Air & Energy is on their heels at 3-2. Duncan Real Estate, which is still in search of its first win, is out of the mix for a title.

There were a couple of close games during Feb. 11 action in the 14-17 division. First place Sign-A-Rama barely escaped with a 21-14 victory over Duncan behind 140 passing yards and two touchdown passes from Tuna McCracken. Connor Ludwig was his favorite target, finishing with 55 receiving yards and a pair of touchdown receptions.

Jackson Hayes paced the Duncan offense with a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown to go with 70 receiving yards. Mac May threw for a touchdown and finished with 75 passing yards in the loss.

The second 14-17 division game saw Intechgrate Systems edge Air & Energy 14-12. Nate Hyman ran for a touchdown and added a touchdown reception to go along with 90 receiving yards. Lucan Lubore threw for 100 yards, including a touchdown pass, while Hyman and Javier Rivera each had an extra point in the victory.

Rutger Langley threw for 105 yards and a pair of touchdown passes to Morgan Horesh and Corey Jacques in the loss.

Miller Electric showed why they’re the team to beat in the 11-13 division with a 45-0 shutout victory over Tyler’s Ice Cream behind 265 passing yards and five touchdown passes from Gavin Johnston. Shawn Balvin was his favorite target, finishing with 130 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Cole Murphy added a touchdown and an extra point to go with 70 receiving yards, while Caleb O’Connor finished with 35 receiving yards and a touchdown.

O’Connor and Balvin both added interceptions, both returned for touchdowns, to complete the Miller scoring.

Josh Waldo threw for 155 yards, while Cash Carter ran for 20 yards and added 50 receiving yards in the loss.

Planet Stone rolled to a 26-6 victory over Anna Maria Oyster Bar Feb. 11 in the second 11-13 division game. Jeremiah Sculco had a huge game for Planet Stone, throwing for 145 yards and a touchdown pass, while also adding 115 rushing and receiving yards and three touchdowns to the victory. Antonio Bujarski added a touchdown reception, while Evan Christenson and Zach Stewart completed the scoring with extra points.

Wesley Choate threw for 105 yards and scored the only touchdown in the loss, while Byron Law ran for 45 yards.

Truly Nolen slipped past Beach to Bay Construction 24-20 during 8-10 division action behind 160 rushing yards, 65 receiving yards and three touchdowns from Dante Tilelli. As if that weren’t enough, Tilelli also added an interception return for a touchdown on defense to spark Truly Nolen to victory.

Matt Hennessy threw for 165 yards and three touchdown passes to lead Beach to Bay, which also received 70 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns from Gregory Jordan. Will Wright completed the scoring in the loss with a touchdown reception.

Riley Lawson ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns to lead Salty Printing to an 18-6 victory over Slim’s Place in the second 8-10 division game. Colton Shook completed the scoring with one touchdown, while rushing for 55 yards.

Quinton O’Connor ran for 45 yards and added 45 receiving yards and a touchdown to lead Slim’s, which also saw 85 passing yards from Addison Johnston.

The final 8-10 division game of the day saw Cloud Pest Control slip past Lancaster Design 18-13 behind 105 passing yards and two touchdown passes from Luke Bowes. Luke Winsper had a pair of touchdown receptions to go with 55 receiving yards, while Gabriel Hoover finished with 80 all-purpose yards and one touchdown.

Andrew Hyman threw for 120 yards and scored a touchdown to lead Lancaster, which also received 85 rushing/receiving yards from Peyton Harlan, including a touchdown and an extra point in the loss.

Key Royale golf news

The Key Royale Club men got the week started with a couple of rounds of golf Feb. 6, beginning with a morning better-ball-of-partners match. Three teams, Art Hibbs and Peter Proxy, Fred Meyer and Hank Tremblay and Jim Auch and Chet Hutton, carded 8-under-par 24s to share first place. It was more of the same for second place, as Neil Hammer and Pete Weir matched the 6-under-par 26 by Al Kaiser and Wade LaDue for a two-way tie.

Later in the day, the men were back out on the course for a nine-hole, modified Stableford-system or quota-points match. Jack Lowry and Jim Menzies both finished at plus-5 to tie for individual honors. The team of Mike Gillie, Dale Hudson, Wayne Patterson and Jim Watt combined on a plus-4 to take the team title.

The men were back on the course Feb. 9 for a nine-hole, team scramble, which saw the team of John Purcell, Dan Richardson, Gary Silke and Bob Terhar combine on a 5-under-par 27 for clubhouse bragging rights. One stroke back in second was the team of Dean Christenson, Buddy Foy, Peter Lund and Paul Proxy.

Horseshoe news

Four teams advanced to the knockout round and battled for the day’s bragging rights Feb. 8 during horseshoe action at the Anna Maria City Hall horseshoe pits.

In the first semifinal, Bob Mason and Myles Macleod eased past Rod Bussey and Gene Bobeldyk 23-17, while John Crawford and Bob Lee rolled to an easy 22-3 victory over Gene Fehl and Steve Hooper. The finals saw Crawford and Lee earn a tight 21-18 victory over Mason and Macleod to earn a walk to the winner’s circle.

Feb. 11 action again saw four teams emerge from pool play to battle for a trip to the winner’s circle. Hooper and Jim Kleiner moved to the finals, edging Bobeldyk and Adin Shank by a 21-19 score, while Crawford and Bob Brown moved on thanks to a 21-18 victory. The finals saw Hooper and Kleiner earn a trip to the winner’s circle with a 22-16 victory over Crawford and Brown.

Play gets underway at 9 a.m. every Wednesday and Saturday at the Anna Maria City Hall pits. Warmups begin at 8:45 a.m. followed by random team selection. There is no charge to play and everyone is welcome.