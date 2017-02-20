Golf champ named at KRC, center adult football kicks off

The Key Royale Club played host to a couple of special events in recent weeks. The men wrapped up two weeks of play in their annual club championship, with Gary Risner successfully defending his 2016 title.

Risner carded scores of 69 and 68 for a 9-over-par 137 that easily surpassed the 152 (75, 77) carded by runnerup Ron Pritchard. Third place went to Art McMilan with a 157 (82, 75).

The women held a special member-guest event Feb. 14, “For the Love of Golf” in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Sixty-eight members and guests participated in the four-person scramble.

The first-place team, with a low-net score of 18.75, was Debbie Richardson and guest Sharon Ellen and Jana Samuels and guest Barbara Krueger.

Event chairs Meredith Slavin and Roxanne Koche organized the event, with prizes for longest drive, closest to the pin and closest drive to the red heart line. After the golfing festivities, the women enjoyed a luncheon in the clubhouse.

Regular men’s action last week got started Feb. 13 with a couple of rounds of golf. The morning saw the men play a best-two-balls-of-foursome match over nine holes.

The team of Jim Auch, Chet Hutton, Hank Tremblay and Fred Meyer combined on a 17-under-par 47 to earn a one-stroke victory over the team of Al Kaiser, Wade Ladue, Art Hibbs and Paul Proxy. Third place went to the team of Bill Martin, Jim Thorton, Bob Reid and Peter Proxy with a 13-under-par 51.

Later in the day, some of the men were back out on the course for a nine-hole modified Stableford-system or quota-points match. Dave Richardson won the individual match with a score of plus-5 with Tom Perkins alone in second place at plus-3.

Richardson’s score helped teammates Art McMillan and Wayne Patterson to the team title on a score of plus-3.

The men were back on the course Feb. 16 for a nine-hole scramble that ended in a tie. The team of Herb Clauhs, Dale Johnson, Wayne Patterson and Peter Soleveld carded a 3-under-par 29 to match the score of Bob Blaser, Ron Babcock, Ron Buck, Jon Holcomb and Larry Soleberg.

Adult football kicks off

Another season of adult flag football kicked off last week at the Center of Anna Maria Island with three games played Feb. 16.

Beach to Bay Construction got the action started with a 22-13 victory over Smoothie King behind the play of quarterback Tim Shaughnessy, who threw for 165 yards and a pair of touchdown passes while also rushing for 45 yards and a touchdown. If that wasn’t enough, he also caught a 2-point conversion and intercepted a 2-point conversion on defense.

Caleb Roberts was his favorite target, finishing with 95 receiving yards and a touchdown. Jacob Berger added 45 receiving yards and a touchdown to complete the scoring in the victory.

Andrew Terman threw for 160 yards and a touchdown pass while also running for a score to lead Smoothie King. Karri Stephens scored the other touchdown in the loss and finished with 45 receiving yards.

Tyler’s Ice Cream rolled to a 32-6 victory over Mason Martin Construction Feb. 16 behind the dynamic play of Ray Gardner. Gardner threw for 125 yards and three touchdown passes while also rushing for 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jordan Ganey had two touchdown receptions and finished with 65 receiving yards while also chipping in four quarterback sacks on defense. KD Belton completed the scoring with a touchdown reception and a 2-point conversion.

Quarterback Charles Buky threw for 150 yards and one touchdown to Chad Woods, who led all receivers with 125 receiving yards.

Beach House Restaurant edged Moss Builders 13-6 in the third game Feb. 16. Quarterback Don Purvis threw for 100 yards and a pair of touchdown passes to Jason Mickan, who finished with 75 receiving yards in the victory.

Ryan Moss paced Moss Builders with 160 passing yards, while Nick Sato ran for the lone touchdown in the loss.

Games are played at the center, 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria.

Youth flag football carries on

Play was nearly scuttled Feb. 18 in the youth flag football league at the center, with two games forfeited in the 8-10 division and two games rained out in the 14-17 division.

The 14-17 division continues to be the most competitive division among the three age groups in the league. Sign-A-Rama and Intechgrate Systems continue to lead the way with matching 3-1-1 records. Air & Energy is on their heels at 3-2, while Duncan Real Estate is still in search of a victory.

Miller Electric continues to lead the 11-13 division with a perfect 6-0 mark, followed by 4-2 Planet Stone and 3-2 Progressive Cabinetry. Tyler’s Ice Cream follows at 1-4 while Anna Maria Oyster Bar is alone in last with an 0-6 record.

Miller Electric remained unbeaten with a 33-8 thumping of second place Planet Stone, while Progressive Cabinetry inched closer to second place with a 21-6 win over AMOB.

The 8-10 division standings are still pretty tight, with 5-1 Truly Nolen holding down first place by a slim margin over Bark & Co. Real Estate at 4-1-1. Beach to Bay Construction holds down third place at 3-2-1, just ahead of Salty Printing at 3-3. Lancaster Design and Cloud Pest Constrol follows with matching 2-4 records, while Slim’s Place completes the standings at 1-5.

Beach to Bay moved into third place thanks to a 40-21 victory over Cloud, the only game played in the division. Bark & Co. and Truly Nolen both earned forfeit victories when Lancaster Design and Slim’s Place failed to field a team.

Horseshoe news

Only two of 15 teams managed three victories during Feb. 15 pool play action at the Anna Maria City Hall horseshoe pits. Gene Fehl and Dom Livedoti outlasted Al Kigly and Bob Lee by a 23-17 score to earn the day’s bragging rights.

Five teams moved to the knockout round during Feb. 18 horseshoe action. Steve Doyle and Bob Brown drew the bye and watched as Bob Mason and Hank Huyghe took out Herb Puryear and Tom Farrington 21-3. Lee and Myles Macleod advanced with a 22-10 victory over Art Kingstad and Livedoti. Lee and Macleod drew the bye into the final against Mason-Huyghe, who edged Doyle and Brown 22-18. Mason-Huyghe stayed hot, defeating Lee-Macleod 21-13 to earn the day’s bragging rights.

Play gets underway at 9 a.m. every Wednesday and Saturday at the Anna Maria City Hall pits. Warmups begin at 8:45 a.m. followed by random team selection. There is no charge to play and everyone is welcome.