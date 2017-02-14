Growing talent 0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Anna Maria Elementary School fifth-graders Kylie Hoffman, left, Valeria Sanchez and Bryanna Sparks display their winning posters publicizing the Anna Maria Garden Club flower show. Each year, the garden club collaborates with AME in a contest to design posters for the show. Valeria’s “Blue Moon” poster won first, Bryanna’s poster won second and Kylie’s “Surfin’ USA” poster won third. The garden club’s “Sing a Song with Flowers” show will be 1-3 p.m. March 15 at Roser Memorial Community Church in Anna Maria. Islander Courtesy Photo