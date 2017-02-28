Holmes Beach community forums continue with “Meet the Police”

The second in a series of Holmes Beach community forums March 9 will feature the police department.

The forum will give area residents a chance to learn about community policing, including a Q-and-A session. Up for discussion are crime and arrest data, tips on residential security and an overview of the Neighborhood Watch program.

Sgt. Mike Pilato will speak on the objectives of traffic enforcement and parking rules for Spring Break.

Chief Bill Tokajer is expected to discuss partnerships with the community, including code enforcement, public works, Waste Pro and sea turtle protection.

The community police forum will convene at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at city hall, 5801 Marina Drive.