Holmes Beach considers ‘no change’ Harris Act responses

No deal. No change.

Holmes Beach commissioners were set to consider letters offering “no changes” to four Bert Harris claimants at a 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, meeting, after press time for The Islander.

Owners of 205 N. Harbor Drive, 301 74th St. and 316 63rd St., Manatee AMI LLC, Stephen and Karen Travill, and Jeffrey and Annette Gutzwiller, filed $195,000 claims, and the owner of 206 N. Harbor Drive, Cove AMI, alleged a $345,000 loss.

They claim the city’s 2015 vacation rental ordinance devalued their investment property under the Bert J. Harris Jr. Private Property Rights Protection Act.

The act allows Florida property owners to file claims alleging the government acted to inordinately burden their property rights and reasonable investment-backed expectations.

Three similar letters of “no change” were approved by the commissioners at a Jan. 31 meeting.

The next step for claimants who don’t reach a settlement with the city would be the courthouse.

Twenty-three claims have been made against the city since 2014.

Three have gone to the 12th Circuit Court: 306 Clark Drive, 7003 Holmes Blvd. and 626 Key Royale Drive.

The Clark case is set for a 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, hearing on city motions to dismiss or strike the owner’s appraisal.

The Holmes Boulevard case is in early stages without a hearing date.

The Key Royale Drive case went to trial in December. It is set for post-trial arguments at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 6.

Circuit court proceedings are held in the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave., W., Bradenton.