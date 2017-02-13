Island police blotter – 02-15-2017

Anna Maria

Jan. 27, 100 block of Tern, probation violation. Manatee County sheriff’s deputies confronted a juvenile for violating a court-imposed curfew. He subsequently was arrested at Manatee High School and transported to a juvenile detention center.

Jan. 30, North Bay Boulevard and Crescent Drive, disturbance. MCSO deputies responded to a call about a juvenile on a school bus smoking an e-cigarette. The bus driver attempted to confiscate the cigarette under school rules and the juvenile fled.

Bradenton Beach

Jan. 27, Island Time Inn, 105 Bridge St., fraud. The resort manager reported to the Bradenton Beach Police Department the resort was duped by a fraudster, who reserved and paid for a future hotel stay with a stolen credit card. Weeks later, the reservation was canceled and the merchant to issued a credit. Island Time management subsequently determined the transactions were on two different cards and the credit to a prepaid card was untraceable. Island Time reimbursed the legitimate credit card holder for the charges.

Feb. 7, Gulf Drive Cafe, 900 Gulf Drive N., trespass warning. The restaurant operator warned a 39-year-old Bradenton man, who returned after tearing down a string of lights and cursing at customers the night before. The operator said the man would be arrested if he returned.

Feb. 7, Wicked Taco, 101 Seventh St. N., trespass warning. A manager called police about a man passed out at an outdoor table. The manager warned the man not to return to the restaurant.

Feb. 8, Coquina Park, 2650 Gulf Drive S., trespass arrest. A lifeguard reported a man yelling and cursing at people at the concession stand. When an officer arrived, the man was sitting at the trolley stop. BBPD determined the man had previously been trespassed at the park. He was arrested and transported to jail.

Cortez

Jan. 28, 4400 block of 124th Street West, overdose. EMS revived a victim of an apparent overdose with Narcan.

Holmes Beach

No reports.

