Local leaders discuss island living, island water taxi

Concerns regarding a diminishing residential population and increasing tourism have driven some islanders to find ways to keep residents on Anna Maria Island and attract new ones.

Locals also have been researching and implementing alternative transportation, including water taxis, to get increasing numbers of people to and from the island without adding to existing traffic problems.

At a Manatee County Council of Governments meeting Jan. 31, Holmes Beach Commissioner Jean Peelen spoke about the grassroots organization, Home Sweet Home.

The council is a quarterly meeting of representatives from local governments and districts to promote positive relations and discuss items of mutual interest and concern.

Peelen said she and Home Sweet Home co-founders Anna Maria Commissioner Carol Carter and former Bradenton Beach Commissioner Janie Robertson are “committed to attracting and welcoming permanent residents to come home to Anna Maria Island and to inspire our residents to love living here,” according to their mission statement.

“What can we do in a positive vein?” is the question that first prompted discussion among the group. “So we looked at the data and we are at a tipping point between whether we will be a residential community, a tourist hot spot or a balance between both.”

Peelen said the group has a three-pronged approach to attracting and retaining residents. She said the group’s focus areas are “promotions, connections and social media.”

Promotions include brochures, business cards and T-shirts with the slogan, “Do you live here yet?”

The group is connecting with other island organizations, including the Anna Maria Island Historical Society, the Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce and the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.

Peelen said her group is contacting large businesses in the county — hospitals, colleges and companies with more than 400 employees — to be a part of their relocation package for new employees.

“We’ve been getting wonderful feedback from all of them,” Peelen said.

Peelen said HSH is using social media, including Facebook and Pinterest, to attract residents. “Our focus on social media is showcasing the true spirit of our community,” Peelen said.

This includes island-centric blog posts and personal photos posted by island residents and business owners.

Peelen said her group has had 33 inquiries about moving to the island, and four families came to visit and tour the island as potential residents.

She said HSH also put together a list of local businesses that offer incentives for residents.

Peelen said Home Sweet Home recently received nonprofit status as the AMI Community Development Fund Inc. She said HSH would partner with the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast to provide historic homes as annual rentals for low-income seniors and people employed by island businesses.

Peelen closed her presentation saying, Home Sweet Home will host a “hometown celebration” event at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the City Pier Park at the corner of North Bay Boulevard and Pine Avenue in Anna Maria. The event will include presentations by the three island mayors, food and family entertainment.

Water taxi motors to Bradenton Beach

Following Peelen’s presentation, Sherman Baldwin, operator of Paradise Boat Tours on Bridge Street in Bradenton Beach, spoke about the water taxi he plans to run, connecting people by boat from Marina Jack in downtown Sarasota with the Historic Bridge Street Pier in Bradenton Beach.

“This is a discussion about the inevitable,” Baldwin began. “There will be a time where large amounts of people use the water for public transportation because our land-based infrastructure is stressed.”

Baldwin said, “We’re fortunate as a community to have a water-based system like we do, specifically, the Manatee River and the Intracoastal Waterway.”

He said it is important to have a company like his or similar businesses with “experience moving people across the water” to spearhead such a venture. Baldwin said he thinks previous studies on water-taxi transportation did not take into account the private sector.

“If they had, I think they would have realized they need to keep it private. Like airlines — I think that’s critical in all this because we face a different set of challenges.”

He said his captains and crew “undergo extensive training before they ever get at the helm of the boat.”

Baldwin said his service would run hourly, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. seven days a week.

“This is not targeted for tourists, this is targeted for residents and day-trippers — the tourists would be icing on the cake,” Baldwin said.

He said he has plans to expand and provide commuter service from other parts of the county, including downtown Bradenton.

“I think adding other parts of Manatee County will be critical to our overall viability and serving the community we live in,” Baldwin said.

Manatee County Commissioner Betsy Benac, the council chair, thanked Peelen and Baldwin for the work they are doing on the island.

After the meeting, County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said, “There isn’t any room on the island for more cars — a water taxi just makes sense.”

The next COG meeting will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto.